209 Old Orchard Pl

Amenities
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020! 209 Old Orchard - Historic Home. Super sharp 4 bedroom, 1 bath house near WMU & less than 1/2 mile from K-college! Completely remodeled with an open floor plan, updated with ceramic tile & dishwasher in the kitchen. Super large bathroom with luxurious ceramic tile & 2 sinks! Newer 92% efficient furnace, new windows, good carpet, & nice paint & perennial garden w/ herbs. Laundry & plenty of extra storage in the large basement; off-street parking. $1050 per month, AVAILABLE August 1st, 2020! Call or text John 269-217-6798.
(RLNE146486)