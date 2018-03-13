209 Old Orchard Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020! 209 Old Orchard - Historic Home. Super sharp 4 bedroom, 1 bath house near WMU & less than 1/2 mile from K-college! Completely remodeled with an open floor plan, updated with ceramic tile & dishwasher in the kitchen. Super large bathroom with luxurious ceramic tile & 2 sinks! Newer 92% efficient furnace, new windows, good carpet, & nice paint & perennial garden w/ herbs. Laundry & plenty of extra storage in the large basement; off-street parking. $1050 per month, AVAILABLE August 1st, 2020! Call or text John 269-217-6798.



(RLNE146486)