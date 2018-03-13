All apartments in Kalamazoo
209 Old Orchard Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

209 Old Orchard Pl

209 Old Orchard Place · (269) 217-6798
Location

209 Old Orchard Place, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 209 Old Orchard Place · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020! 209 Old Orchard - Historic Home. Super sharp 4 bedroom, 1 bath house near WMU & less than 1/2 mile from K-college! Completely remodeled with an open floor plan, updated with ceramic tile & dishwasher in the kitchen. Super large bathroom with luxurious ceramic tile & 2 sinks! Newer 92% efficient furnace, new windows, good carpet, & nice paint & perennial garden w/ herbs. Laundry & plenty of extra storage in the large basement; off-street parking. $1050 per month, AVAILABLE August 1st, 2020! Call or text John 269-217-6798.

(RLNE146486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Old Orchard Pl have any available units?
209 Old Orchard Pl has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Old Orchard Pl have?
Some of 209 Old Orchard Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Old Orchard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
209 Old Orchard Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Old Orchard Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Old Orchard Pl is pet friendly.
Does 209 Old Orchard Pl offer parking?
Yes, 209 Old Orchard Pl does offer parking.
Does 209 Old Orchard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Old Orchard Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Old Orchard Pl have a pool?
No, 209 Old Orchard Pl does not have a pool.
Does 209 Old Orchard Pl have accessible units?
No, 209 Old Orchard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Old Orchard Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Old Orchard Pl has units with dishwashers.
