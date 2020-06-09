1739 Embury Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This unique and spacious home is located on over an acre lot in the City! Rounded plaster walls in some rooms, Architectural details through out. Center hall foyer leads to library w/ built -in book shelves. Living room w/ fireplace & wall of windows plus surround sound. Large formal dining room, built-in china cabinet, butlers pantry with a dumb waiter leads to remodeled kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite counters and ceramic flooring. Heated sun room w/slate floor over looking large private yard.Circular wide staircase leading to upstairs featuring 4 bedrooms, Master suite with amazing remodeled bath double sinks, shower and tub. Plus 3 closets and built in dressers. Lots of extras, partial walkout basement. Basement has laundry facility. Radiant heat and forced air. Dark room or potential Wine cellar. Rec room in basement w/ 2nd fireplace. Full bath and 5th bedroom with door to walk-out to back of home.