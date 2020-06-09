All apartments in Kalamazoo
Find more places like 1739 Embury Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kalamazoo, MI
/
1739 Embury Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

1739 Embury Road

1739 Embury Road · (269) 226-2996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kalamazoo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1739 Embury Road, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
Oakland-Winchell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This unique and spacious home is located on over an acre lot in the City! Rounded plaster walls in some rooms, Architectural details through out. Center hall foyer leads to library w/ built -in book shelves. Living room w/ fireplace & wall of windows plus surround sound. Large formal dining room, built-in china cabinet, butlers pantry with a dumb waiter leads to remodeled kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite counters and ceramic flooring. Heated sun room w/slate floor over looking large private yard.Circular wide staircase leading to upstairs featuring 4 bedrooms, Master suite with amazing remodeled bath double sinks, shower and tub. Plus 3 closets and built in dressers. Lots of extras, partial walkout basement. Basement has laundry facility. Radiant heat and forced air. Dark room or potential Wine cellar. Rec room in basement w/ 2nd fireplace. Full bath and 5th bedroom with door to walk-out to back of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Embury Road have any available units?
1739 Embury Road has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 Embury Road have?
Some of 1739 Embury Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 Embury Road currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Embury Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Embury Road pet-friendly?
No, 1739 Embury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 1739 Embury Road offer parking?
Yes, 1739 Embury Road does offer parking.
Does 1739 Embury Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1739 Embury Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Embury Road have a pool?
No, 1739 Embury Road does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Embury Road have accessible units?
No, 1739 Embury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Embury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 Embury Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1739 Embury Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Waverly Place
1412 Banbury Rd
Kalamazoo, MI 49001
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd
Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Similar Pages

Kalamazoo 1 BedroomsKalamazoo 2 Bedrooms
Kalamazoo Apartments with ParkingKalamazoo Dog Friendly Apartments
Kalamazoo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MISouth Bend, INMishawaka, INWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIElkhart, IN
Holland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MINorthview, MIGrandville, MIColdwater, MI
East Grand Rapids, MIZeeland, MISpringfield, MIPortage, MIGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arcadia
Vine

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeWestern Michigan University
Indiana University-South BendCornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity