Kalamazoo, MI
1322 Sutherland Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

1322 Sutherland Ave

1322 Sutherland Avenue · (269) 352-9086
Kalamazoo
Location

1322 Sutherland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Knollwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE August 2021 at at reduce rent rate of $1,800 or $450 per person. The house is a four bedroom, 1/ 1/2 bath home. Recent updates including new roof, new windows, new appliances, freshly painting and new flooring. This house has central air conditioning and ample parking. 1322 Sutherland rents from August-August. Walking distance to WMU. Shaded, small private yard and a garage. Call or text John to set up your showing 269-352.9086. You may also view additional information at www.rentwum.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2036943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Sutherland Ave have any available units?
1322 Sutherland Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 Sutherland Ave have?
Some of 1322 Sutherland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Sutherland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Sutherland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Sutherland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Sutherland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 1322 Sutherland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Sutherland Ave does offer parking.
Does 1322 Sutherland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1322 Sutherland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Sutherland Ave have a pool?
No, 1322 Sutherland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Sutherland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1322 Sutherland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Sutherland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Sutherland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
