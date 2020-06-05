1322 Sutherland Ave

Amenities

AVAILABLE August 2021 at at reduce rent rate of $1,800 or $450 per person. The house is a four bedroom, 1/ 1/2 bath home. Recent updates including new roof, new windows, new appliances, freshly painting and new flooring. This house has central air conditioning and ample parking. 1322 Sutherland rents from August-August. Walking distance to WMU. Shaded, small private yard and a garage. Call or text John to set up your showing 269-352.9086. You may also view additional information at www.rentwum.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2036943)