Kalamazoo, MI
1203 W Lovell St
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:18 AM

1203 W Lovell St

1203 West Lovell Street · (269) 251-1600
Location

1203 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
West Main HIll

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 08/07/20 $400 per bedroom
Great location!
This house is right across the street from K College and less than a quarter of a mile away from WMU's campus.
5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
Large area for extra storage area in basement
Large open front porch
Full size washer and dryer
Hardwood floors throughout
Extra off-street parking
New furnace and hot water tank
Included in the price is timely and reliable maintenance, lawn care, snow removal, and garbage removal
It is located in a great tailgating area
Available for August 2020

(RLNE4459507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 W Lovell St have any available units?
1203 W Lovell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kalamazoo, MI.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 W Lovell St have?
Some of 1203 W Lovell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 W Lovell St currently offering any rent specials?
1203 W Lovell St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 W Lovell St pet-friendly?
No, 1203 W Lovell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 1203 W Lovell St offer parking?
Yes, 1203 W Lovell St does offer parking.
Does 1203 W Lovell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1203 W Lovell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 W Lovell St have a pool?
No, 1203 W Lovell St does not have a pool.
Does 1203 W Lovell St have accessible units?
No, 1203 W Lovell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 W Lovell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 W Lovell St does not have units with dishwashers.
