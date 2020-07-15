1113 Kimbark Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

***FALL LEASING 2020***



Great 6 Bedroom, 2 Bath house located just west of WMU campus on Kimbark. Featured on the top floor of this home is 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a spacious living and dinning area and kitchen as well as a deck off of the kitchen. On the lower level you will find 4 more bedrooms, 1 full bath and the laundry. Walking distance to WMU. Dishwasher, central air and off street parking.



$35.00 application fee per applicant over 18 years of age.

$35.00 administrative fee.

$600.00 cleaning fee.

Tenant(s) responsible for ALL utilities.