All apartments in Kalamazoo
Find more places like 1113 Kimbark Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kalamazoo, MI
/
1113 Kimbark Ave
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

1113 Kimbark Ave

1113 Kimbark Avenue · (269) 254-8561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kalamazoo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1113 Kimbark Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Knollwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***FALL LEASING 2020***

Great 6 Bedroom, 2 Bath house located just west of WMU campus on Kimbark. Featured on the top floor of this home is 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a spacious living and dinning area and kitchen as well as a deck off of the kitchen. On the lower level you will find 4 more bedrooms, 1 full bath and the laundry. Walking distance to WMU. Dishwasher, central air and off street parking.

$35.00 application fee per applicant over 18 years of age.
$35.00 administrative fee.
$600.00 cleaning fee.
Tenant(s) responsible for ALL utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Kimbark Ave have any available units?
1113 Kimbark Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Kimbark Ave have?
Some of 1113 Kimbark Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Kimbark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Kimbark Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Kimbark Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Kimbark Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Kimbark Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Kimbark Ave offers parking.
Does 1113 Kimbark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Kimbark Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Kimbark Ave have a pool?
No, 1113 Kimbark Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Kimbark Ave have accessible units?
No, 1113 Kimbark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Kimbark Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Kimbark Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1113 Kimbark Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd
Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Waverly Place
1412 Banbury Rd
Kalamazoo, MI 49001
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd
Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Similar Pages

Kalamazoo 2 BedroomsKalamazoo Apartments with Parking
Kalamazoo Dog Friendly ApartmentsKalamazoo Luxury Places
Kalamazoo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIMishawaka, INWyoming, MISouth Bend, INBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIElkhart, IN
Forest Hills, MIKentwood, MIPortage, MIGranger, INNorthview, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MI
Zeeland, MISpringfield, MISouth Haven, MIJenison, MIGoshen, INWalker, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arcadia
Vine

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeWestern Michigan University
Indiana University-South BendCornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity