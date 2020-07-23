/
clinton county
81 Apartments for rent in Clinton County, MI📍
23 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,267
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1301 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
11 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
1 Bedroom
$876
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
4 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1176 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
11 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1210 S US Highway 27 Apt 2
1210 S US Highway 27, Clinton County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent in St Johns. Heat is included with rent, tenant pays just electricity. Tenant must complete an application. Min 580 Credit score. Please call or email with inquiries. No pets and no smoking.
1 Unit Available
DeWitt
605 South Bridge Street - 2
605 S Bridge St, DeWitt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bed/1 Bath in Downtown DeWitt. This is a small multifamily building currently getting a facelift.
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
4 Units Available
Groesbeck Area
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$982
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
1 Unit Available
6239 W Reynolds Rd
6239 West Reynolds Road, Haslett, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 09/01/20 2 bedroom , 1 bath home in Haslett with access to Lake Lansing at the end of the block. Large deck and fire pit area for outdoor entertaining (RLNE5976698)
1 Unit Available
Towar Gardens
6036 Porter Ave
6036 Porter Avenue, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Porter Ave House - Property Id: 309945 Welcome home to this 3 bedroom ranch in East Lansing schools. House is located in a great neighborhood! Great deal for student or young couple.
1 Unit Available
Towar Gardens
6044 Hardy Ave
6044 Hardy Avenue, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This cozy Home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood on the edge of East Lansing and is in Meridian Charter township.
8 Units Available
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1107 sqft
Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape.
4 Units Available
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$754
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
5 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$915
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.
5 Units Available
Downtown Lansing
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$570
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$640
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
850 sqft
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
11 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
801 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
11 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$658
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
6 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,138
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
9 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$954
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
12 Units Available
The Stadium District
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$950
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
719 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
8 Units Available
The Stadium District
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
809 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
4 Units Available
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$982
1166 sqft
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
1 Unit Available
Grand Ledge
Grandview Manor Apartments
515 Maple St, Grand Ledge, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$943
890 sqft
Grandview Manor Apartments in Grand Ledge are located in a quiet residential neighborhood in the historic city, offering the picturesque ambiance of small town life. You will love to stroll down quiet tree lined streets and take in the fresh air.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1362 sqft
A fantastic community with an efficient apartment design. Each home features a den space, two-car garage attached, and a spacious living space. On-site green space. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
