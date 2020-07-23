/
/
eaton county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:35 AM
70 Apartments for rent in Eaton County, MI📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
4 Units Available
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$754
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
6 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,138
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$982
1166 sqft
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Grand Ledge
Grandview Manor Apartments
515 Maple St, Grand Ledge, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$943
890 sqft
Grandview Manor Apartments in Grand Ledge are located in a quiet residential neighborhood in the historic city, offering the picturesque ambiance of small town life. You will love to stroll down quiet tree lined streets and take in the fresh air.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1362 sqft
A fantastic community with an efficient apartment design. Each home features a den space, two-car garage attached, and a spacious living space. On-site green space. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5545 W. Michigan Ave.
5545 W Michigan Ave, Waverly, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1024 sqft
5545 W. Michigan Ave. Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! - Well Maintained 3-BDR 1-BTH Duplex in West Lansing - PROPERTY UNDERGOING REHAB. SHOWINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED THE FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612
12923 Townsend Drive, Eaton County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1180 sqft
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 Available 09/11/20 Updated 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo - 1st Floor - Delta Township/GL Schools - 3-bedroom 2- bath condo located in the Townsend on the Park community. Surrounded by 10 acre park with walking trails.
Results within 1 mile of Eaton County
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
11 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$658
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Averill Woods
3222 W. Holmes Rd.
3222 West Holmes Road, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1110 sqft
3222 W. Holmes Rd. Available 08/22/20 Great 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex in Lansing - Great 3-bedroom 1.5-bath two story duplex located in South Lansing. Open floor plan with living/dining combo and sliding glass door out to the back deck.
Results within 5 miles of Eaton County
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Lansing
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$570
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$640
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
850 sqft
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
23 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,267
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1301 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
12 Units Available
The Stadium District
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$950
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
719 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
8 Units Available
The Stadium District
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
809 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
1 Unit Available
The Stadium District
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
910 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated February 22 at 12:02 AM
Contact for Availability
The Stadium District
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lansing
319 E Hillsdale - 3
319 East Hillsdale Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Nice and spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Lansing! Garden level unit. Tile throughout, A/C, and fiber optic internet! Located in the Cherry Hill Neighborhood, right next to a huge park on the river with kayak and boat launch.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Northtown
1138 Porter Street
1138 Porter Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
594 sqft
Great 2 bedroom home with updated flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Ready for immediate occupancy Located close to downtown and bus line. Schedule a showing today at www.dshubergroup.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Moores Park
1614 S Washington Ave
1614 South Washington Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$595
1 Bedroom
$595
In REO Town! I have 2 efficiency/studio units available. Both units are newly renovated and on the main floor. Please inquire for details. The owner is planning to add additional parking and coin-operated laundry in the near future.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2115 Stirling Avenue
2115 Stirling Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$999
888 sqft
2115 Stirling Avenue Available 10/17/20 3-BDR 1-BTH House in Lansing - 3-bedroom, 1-bath bungalow. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. New flooring and counter tops in kitchen. Two bedrooms on the first floor.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Stadium District
322 Pere Marquette Dr Unit 3
322 Pere Marquette Drive, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
322 Pere Marquette Dr Unit 3 Available 08/22/20 Downtown 2-Bdr 2-Bth Condo - Near LCC/Cooley - PHOTOS COMING SOON!! SHOWINGS TO BEGIN ON AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo conveniently located in downtown Lansing. Handicap accessible unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4704 Hughes St
4704 Hughes Road, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Large Lot and Enclosed Back Yard *Fixer Upper Home* with Outstanding potential Owner financing available with 10% down payment. Lease option to purchase also available.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Forest
1023-2 N. Walnut
1023 N Walnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$599
1023-2 N. Walnut Available 09/01/20 Remodeled 1-BDR 1-BTH Apt Near LCC/Cooley- Pet Friendly - 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the second level. Spacious bedroom. Bathroom has stand-up shower only, no tub.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Eaton County area include Kalamazoo College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, Aquinas College, and Kellogg Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Grand Rapids, Lansing, Wyoming, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Grand Rapids, MILansing, MIWyoming, MIKalamazoo, MIBattle Creek, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Portage, MIJackson, MINorthview, MIHolt, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIHowell, MIRockford, MI