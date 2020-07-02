26678 West Hills Drive

Amenities
26678 West Hills Street, Inkster, MI 48141
$1,000.00
3 Bed - 1 Bath
Available: 3/09/2020
Description
MOVE IN READY!
This nicely kept 3BR brick bungalow house for rent features an updated bathroom, a charming kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, and a 1-car garage.
A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.
Qualifications for Regular Applicants:
• 600 credit score or higher
• No evictions or landlord/ tenant judgments
• No utility collection accounts
• Gross income at least 3x the monthly rental rate
• No active bankruptcy
Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first-come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. To schedule a showing please call 313-397-0127
Lease Terms
$1,500.00 security deposit