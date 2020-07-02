26678 West Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

26678 West Hills Street, Inkster, MI 48141

3 Bed - 1 Bath



Available: 3/09/2020

Description

MOVE IN READY!



This nicely kept 3BR brick bungalow house for rent features an updated bathroom, a charming kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, and a 1-car garage.



A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.



Qualifications for Regular Applicants:

• 600 credit score or higher

• No evictions or landlord/ tenant judgments

• No utility collection accounts

• Gross income at least 3x the monthly rental rate

• No active bankruptcy



Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first-come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. To schedule a showing please call 313-397-0127

Lease Terms

$1,000.00 Rent

$1,500.00 security deposit