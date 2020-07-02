All apartments in Inkster
Find more places like 26678 West Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inkster, MI
/
26678 West Hills Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

26678 West Hills Drive

26678 West Hills Drive · (313) 397-0127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Inkster
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26678 West Hills Drive, Inkster, MI 48141
Inkster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
26678 West Hills Street, Inkster, MI 48141
$1,000.00
3 Bed - 1 Bath

Available: 3/09/2020
Description
MOVE IN READY!

This nicely kept 3BR brick bungalow house for rent features an updated bathroom, a charming kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, and a 1-car garage.

A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.

Qualifications for Regular Applicants:
• 600 credit score or higher
• No evictions or landlord/ tenant judgments
• No utility collection accounts
• Gross income at least 3x the monthly rental rate
• No active bankruptcy

Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first-come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. To schedule a showing please call 313-397-0127
Lease Terms
$1,000.00 Rent
Lease Terms
$1,500.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26678 West Hills Drive have any available units?
26678 West Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inkster, MI.
Is 26678 West Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26678 West Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26678 West Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26678 West Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inkster.
Does 26678 West Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26678 West Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 26678 West Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26678 West Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26678 West Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 26678 West Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26678 West Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 26678 West Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26678 West Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26678 West Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26678 West Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26678 West Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 26678 West Hills Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Inkster 1 BedroomsInkster Apartments with Balconies
Inkster Apartments with ParkingInkster Apartments with Pools
Inkster Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MI
Sterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIClawson, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity