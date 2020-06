Amenities

Spacious and charming first floor apartment in a 2-family home. Large Living Room with original hardwood trim and lovely architectural details leads to a large Dining Room. Both Bedrooms are nice sizes. Kitchen includes all appliances. Shared basement with washer and dryer. One assigned spot in garage. Dog/cat allowed with pet fee. Sorry No Smokers. Home sits on a double lot in great location. 1 block from Woodward Heights and John R.