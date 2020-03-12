19677 Kingsville St

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Brick Bungalow w/ fenced-in back yard. This home has real hardwood floors in the living room and in the bedrooms. unfinished basement. No garage. Close to I94, Harper Woods High School and Chandler Park Academy Middle School.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2250. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8

Harper Woods Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



