Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:33 AM

19677 Kingsville St

19677 Kingsville Street · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19677 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI 48225
Harper Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Brick Bungalow w/ fenced-in back yard. This home has real hardwood floors in the living room and in the bedrooms. unfinished basement. No garage. Close to I94, Harper Woods High School and Chandler Park Academy Middle School.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2250. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8
Harper Woods Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19677 Kingsville St have any available units?
19677 Kingsville St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19677 Kingsville St have?
Some of 19677 Kingsville St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19677 Kingsville St currently offering any rent specials?
19677 Kingsville St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19677 Kingsville St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19677 Kingsville St is pet friendly.
Does 19677 Kingsville St offer parking?
No, 19677 Kingsville St does not offer parking.
Does 19677 Kingsville St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19677 Kingsville St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19677 Kingsville St have a pool?
No, 19677 Kingsville St does not have a pool.
Does 19677 Kingsville St have accessible units?
No, 19677 Kingsville St does not have accessible units.
Does 19677 Kingsville St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19677 Kingsville St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19677 Kingsville St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19677 Kingsville St does not have units with air conditioning.
