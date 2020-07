Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location... Across from Neighborhood club. 1 block to shops and restaurants in the village. Lower unit, newly decorated and carpeted with full basement, carpeted rec room and office (450 Sq.Ft.) AND a 2nd full bath. Range and refrigerator included. 1 car space in garage. Lease application attached... 1 1/2 month security deposit... prefer no pets... applicant must have acceptable credit and employment. NOTE: Photos prior to current occupant. Showings begin 7-2-20 after 3pm.