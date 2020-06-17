All apartments in Grosse Pointe Park
806 HARCOURT Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

806 HARCOURT Road

806 Harcourt Rd · No Longer Available
Location

806 Harcourt Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Grosse Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Townhouse rental in Grosse Pointe Park! Incredible location south of Jefferson near Windmill Pointe. This hard to find 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is available for immediate occupancy. Steps away from Patterson Park! Generously sized bedrooms with beautifully redone hardwood floors and lots of natural light make this a very inviting home. Updated kitchen and baths. Private basement with washer and dryer. Short commute to downtown Detroit including all the amenities of Grosse Pointe make this the place to be! Close proximity to the West Park and the Village restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Includes lawn maintenance and snow removal and access to two resident only waterfront parks. Covered parking at a click of the button! Three season room that walks out to your own private fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining friends or finding a nice quiet place to relax. Look no further, this incredible home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 HARCOURT Road have any available units?
806 HARCOURT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grosse Pointe Park, MI.
What amenities does 806 HARCOURT Road have?
Some of 806 HARCOURT Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 HARCOURT Road currently offering any rent specials?
806 HARCOURT Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 HARCOURT Road pet-friendly?
No, 806 HARCOURT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grosse Pointe Park.
Does 806 HARCOURT Road offer parking?
Yes, 806 HARCOURT Road does offer parking.
Does 806 HARCOURT Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 HARCOURT Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 HARCOURT Road have a pool?
No, 806 HARCOURT Road does not have a pool.
Does 806 HARCOURT Road have accessible units?
No, 806 HARCOURT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 806 HARCOURT Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 HARCOURT Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 HARCOURT Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 HARCOURT Road does not have units with air conditioning.
