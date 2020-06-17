806 HARCOURT Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Townhouse rental in Grosse Pointe Park! Incredible location south of Jefferson near Windmill Pointe. This hard to find 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is available for immediate occupancy. Steps away from Patterson Park! Generously sized bedrooms with beautifully redone hardwood floors and lots of natural light make this a very inviting home. Updated kitchen and baths. Private basement with washer and dryer. Short commute to downtown Detroit including all the amenities of Grosse Pointe make this the place to be! Close proximity to the West Park and the Village restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Includes lawn maintenance and snow removal and access to two resident only waterfront parks. Covered parking at a click of the button! Three season room that walks out to your own private fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining friends or finding a nice quiet place to relax. Look no further, this incredible home will not last long!