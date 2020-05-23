1357 MARYLAND Street

Amenities

Beautifully redone, second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with brand new washer and dryer. Central Air! Off street parking with one garage space with automatic door opener with new shared driveway. Close to Park West with all that it has to offer: Red Crown, Cabbage Patch Cafe, Atwater and more. Steps away from The Charlevoix restaurant and bar, the new gourmet Park Market, Howlers & Growlers, and all that the Charlevoix district has to offer. Access to two waterfront resident only parks including movie theaters, pools, splash pad, and tennis courts. One months security deposit plus first months rent. Water, lawn maintenance and park passes included in the rent. Grosse Pointe Housing Foundation Approved. Repainted and professionally cleaned! Pet friendly negotiable! With close proximity to downtown Detroit, this is the place to be! Available to start showing and rent on May 18th!