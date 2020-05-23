All apartments in Grosse Pointe Park
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:27 AM

1357 MARYLAND Street

1357 Maryland Street · (313) 884-7000
Location

1357 Maryland Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautifully redone, second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with brand new washer and dryer. Central Air! Off street parking with one garage space with automatic door opener with new shared driveway. Close to Park West with all that it has to offer: Red Crown, Cabbage Patch Cafe, Atwater and more. Steps away from The Charlevoix restaurant and bar, the new gourmet Park Market, Howlers & Growlers, and all that the Charlevoix district has to offer. Access to two waterfront resident only parks including movie theaters, pools, splash pad, and tennis courts. One months security deposit plus first months rent. Water, lawn maintenance and park passes included in the rent. Grosse Pointe Housing Foundation Approved. Repainted and professionally cleaned! Pet friendly negotiable! With close proximity to downtown Detroit, this is the place to be! Available to start showing and rent on May 18th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 MARYLAND Street have any available units?
1357 MARYLAND Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1357 MARYLAND Street have?
Some of 1357 MARYLAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 MARYLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
1357 MARYLAND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 MARYLAND Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1357 MARYLAND Street is pet friendly.
Does 1357 MARYLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 1357 MARYLAND Street does offer parking.
Does 1357 MARYLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1357 MARYLAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 MARYLAND Street have a pool?
Yes, 1357 MARYLAND Street has a pool.
Does 1357 MARYLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 1357 MARYLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 MARYLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 MARYLAND Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1357 MARYLAND Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1357 MARYLAND Street has units with air conditioning.
