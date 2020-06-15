All apartments in Grand Rapids
Location

827 Logan Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Baxter

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1508 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Updated home within walking distance to many of GRs best bars and restaurants! The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone in 2017 and include newer cabinets, counter tops, subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, vanity and shower. The entire house also has newer lighting, flooring and paint throughout. There is also a fully fenced in back yard with patio area. On site washer and dryer included!

Amazing walkability just a block from Wealthy Street and favorites like the Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, Hancock, Elk Brewery, Electric Cheetah, Rowster and Royal's. It's only 1/2 mile to East Hills with The Green Well, Maru Sushi, Brewery Vivant, Furniture City Creamery. Also being a half mile to Eastown and a mile to the start of downtown you're in the center of it all!

Landlord pays water and sewer and covers front lawn mowing.
Tenant to cover gas, electric, trash and cable/internet as desired.
Please contact if have pets - We prefer no pets, but will consider upon approval of 1 small pet with $250 non-refundable deposit and additional $50/month.

Immediate Availability - Please Contact Summer with questions or to set up a showing at 616-901-9299 or Summer@SummerBrookHomes.com.

(RLNE2790840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Logan St SE have any available units?
827 Logan St SE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Logan St SE have?
Some of 827 Logan St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Logan St SE currently offering any rent specials?
827 Logan St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Logan St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 Logan St SE is pet friendly.
Does 827 Logan St SE offer parking?
No, 827 Logan St SE does not offer parking.
Does 827 Logan St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 Logan St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Logan St SE have a pool?
No, 827 Logan St SE does not have a pool.
Does 827 Logan St SE have accessible units?
No, 827 Logan St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Logan St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Logan St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
