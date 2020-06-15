827 Logan St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Updated home within walking distance to many of GRs best bars and restaurants! The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone in 2017 and include newer cabinets, counter tops, subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, vanity and shower. The entire house also has newer lighting, flooring and paint throughout. There is also a fully fenced in back yard with patio area. On site washer and dryer included!



Amazing walkability just a block from Wealthy Street and favorites like the Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, Hancock, Elk Brewery, Electric Cheetah, Rowster and Royal's. It's only 1/2 mile to East Hills with The Green Well, Maru Sushi, Brewery Vivant, Furniture City Creamery. Also being a half mile to Eastown and a mile to the start of downtown you're in the center of it all!



Landlord pays water and sewer and covers front lawn mowing.

Tenant to cover gas, electric, trash and cable/internet as desired.

Please contact if have pets - We prefer no pets, but will consider upon approval of 1 small pet with $250 non-refundable deposit and additional $50/month.



Immediate Availability - Please Contact Summer with questions or to set up a showing at 616-901-9299 or Summer@SummerBrookHomes.com.



(RLNE2790840)