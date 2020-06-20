641 Atwood St NE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready for MOVE-IN around July 17, 2020.



Come live the Heritage Hill lifestyle in this sprawling 4 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home. The location is perfect and the amenities the home offers make the deal even better. Located right off of Fulton St, this home is walking distance to downtown Grand Rapids and all that the city has to offer. People are drawn to the area for the historic houses but also the location and proximity to Grand Rapids' universities, entertainment, and medical districts. Unless you are going North or South of Grand Rapids you can walk to many parks, restaurants, museums, libraries, bus stops, and more. The neighborhoods are also very quiet and pleasant to walk around and view other homes and surrounding areas.

The home has everything you could possibly need, including central air, a fenced-in backyard, front porch, back deck, shed, balcony, laundry hookups, and basement access for extra storage and off-street parking in a detached garage.

Features inside the home include; original hardwood flooring throughout, lots of built-in cabinets, double sink in the kitchen, dishwasher, coat room on the main floor, very spacious living room with a fireplace, and ceiling fans throughout. On the main floor, there is another entrance that leads out to the fenced-in backyard with a deck to relax on or to entertain with family and friends. The smallest bedroom has a balcony that overlooks the backyard. Stairway to bedrooms is extra wide, so no worries about getting furniture up the stairs!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this home is not pet friendly.

Deposit of $1,800.



Showings and personal walkthroughs are now available when you complete our application.

Contact us to schedule a showing.



Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.

Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.

Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.