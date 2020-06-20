All apartments in Grand Rapids
641 Atwood St NE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

641 Atwood St NE

641 Atwood Street Northeast · (616) 805-4997
Location

641 Atwood Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Midtown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for MOVE-IN around July 17, 2020.

Come live the Heritage Hill lifestyle in this sprawling 4 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home. The location is perfect and the amenities the home offers make the deal even better. Located right off of Fulton St, this home is walking distance to downtown Grand Rapids and all that the city has to offer. People are drawn to the area for the historic houses but also the location and proximity to Grand Rapids' universities, entertainment, and medical districts. Unless you are going North or South of Grand Rapids you can walk to many parks, restaurants, museums, libraries, bus stops, and more. The neighborhoods are also very quiet and pleasant to walk around and view other homes and surrounding areas.
The home has everything you could possibly need, including central air, a fenced-in backyard, front porch, back deck, shed, balcony, laundry hookups, and basement access for extra storage and off-street parking in a detached garage.
Features inside the home include; original hardwood flooring throughout, lots of built-in cabinets, double sink in the kitchen, dishwasher, coat room on the main floor, very spacious living room with a fireplace, and ceiling fans throughout. On the main floor, there is another entrance that leads out to the fenced-in backyard with a deck to relax on or to entertain with family and friends. The smallest bedroom has a balcony that overlooks the backyard. Stairway to bedrooms is extra wide, so no worries about getting furniture up the stairs!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this home is not pet friendly.
Deposit of $1,800.

Showings and personal walkthroughs are now available when you complete our application.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.
Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.
Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Atwood St NE have any available units?
641 Atwood St NE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Atwood St NE have?
Some of 641 Atwood St NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Atwood St NE currently offering any rent specials?
641 Atwood St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Atwood St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 Atwood St NE is pet friendly.
Does 641 Atwood St NE offer parking?
Yes, 641 Atwood St NE does offer parking.
Does 641 Atwood St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Atwood St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Atwood St NE have a pool?
No, 641 Atwood St NE does not have a pool.
Does 641 Atwood St NE have accessible units?
No, 641 Atwood St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Atwood St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Atwood St NE has units with dishwashers.
