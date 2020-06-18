All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 558 Lane Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
558 Lane Ave NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

558 Lane Ave NW

558 Lane Avenue Northwest · (616) 425-1322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

558 Lane Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/08/20 558 Lane Ave NW

Available August 8, 2020
$1,800.00/month
$1,800.00 Security Deposit
$35.00/ Application
$500.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee

Check out this home featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. New carpet in all the bedrooms, very nice tiled floor on the main level and very nice tiled back splash in the kitchen. Granite Countertops. Complete fenced in yard. All new vinyl siding, replacement windows, and roof. Home has brand new furnace. Close to highways, downtown, and GRCC & Grand Valley Campus.

For Showings/Questions Contact:
Casi French-Leasing Agent
Curtis Morgan-Property Manager
616.425.1322

American Realty of WMI
838 Cherry St. SE

(RLNE2498016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Lane Ave NW have any available units?
558 Lane Ave NW has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 Lane Ave NW have?
Some of 558 Lane Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 Lane Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
558 Lane Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Lane Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 558 Lane Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 558 Lane Ave NW offer parking?
No, 558 Lane Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 558 Lane Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 558 Lane Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Lane Ave NW have a pool?
No, 558 Lane Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 558 Lane Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 558 Lane Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Lane Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 Lane Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 558 Lane Ave NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Waters House
500 Fulton St E
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity