Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 08/08/20 558 Lane Ave NW



Available August 8, 2020

$1,800.00/month

$1,800.00 Security Deposit

$35.00/ Application

$500.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee



Check out this home featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. New carpet in all the bedrooms, very nice tiled floor on the main level and very nice tiled back splash in the kitchen. Granite Countertops. Complete fenced in yard. All new vinyl siding, replacement windows, and roof. Home has brand new furnace. Close to highways, downtown, and GRCC & Grand Valley Campus.



For Showings/Questions Contact:

Casi French-Leasing Agent

Curtis Morgan-Property Manager

616.425.1322



American Realty of WMI

838 Cherry St. SE



(RLNE2498016)