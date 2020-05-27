Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 5 Knapp St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
5 Knapp St NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5 Knapp St NE
5 Knapp Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
Creston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5 Knapp Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Creston
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom side by side duplex completely redone.
$40 application fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3596645)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 Knapp St NE have any available units?
5 Knapp St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Rapids, MI
.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Rapids Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5 Knapp St NE have?
Some of 5 Knapp St NE's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5 Knapp St NE currently offering any rent specials?
5 Knapp St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Knapp St NE pet-friendly?
No, 5 Knapp St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids
.
Does 5 Knapp St NE offer parking?
Yes, 5 Knapp St NE does offer parking.
Does 5 Knapp St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Knapp St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Knapp St NE have a pool?
No, 5 Knapp St NE does not have a pool.
Does 5 Knapp St NE have accessible units?
No, 5 Knapp St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Knapp St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Knapp St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Waters House
500 Fulton St E
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Similar Pages
Grand Rapids 1 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with Parking
Grand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kalamazoo, MI
Wyoming, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Holland, MI
Forest Hills, MI
Kentwood, MI
Muskegon, MI
Northview, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Grandville, MI
East Grand Rapids, MI
Rockford, MI
Zeeland, MI
Springfield, MI
Portland, MI
Spring Lake, MI
Portage, MI
Muskegon Heights, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Nearby Neighborhoods
Creston
Heartside Downtown Grand Rapids
Northeast Grand Rapids
Belknap Lookout
West Grand
Midtown
Swan
East Hills
Apartments Near Colleges
Cornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community College
Aquinas College
Kalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College