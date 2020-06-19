All apartments in Grand Rapids
335 Bridge Street NW #1101.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

335 Bridge Street NW #1101

335 Bridge Street Northwest · (616) 776-9055 ext. 6167769055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 Bridge Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Condo that Offers the Best of Downtown GR! Two FREE Parking Garage Spaces Included! - Luxury River House Condominium!! This Kalamazoo floor plan is situated on the NE corner of the building on the 11th floor and offers magnificent views of downtown Grand Rapids and the Grand River! With almost 1,500 sq. ft., this condo boasts a beautiful entry, spacious living room with wall of windows overlooking the city, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, bedroom and full bath plus a large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Two parking spaces are included. Along with this great floor plan comes a great lifestyle! Enjoy the on-site fitness facility, indoor pool and hot tub, 24-hour concierge, on-site storage, clubroom, and 24-hour security. Convenient location with downtown at your doorstep. The best in City living at the height of luxury!

Contact us today for a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2490291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 have any available units?
335 Bridge Street NW #1101 has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 have?
Some of 335 Bridge Street NW #1101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 currently offering any rent specials?
335 Bridge Street NW #1101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 pet-friendly?
No, 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 offer parking?
Yes, 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 does offer parking.
Does 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 have a pool?
Yes, 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 has a pool.
Does 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 have accessible units?
No, 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Bridge Street NW #1101 has units with dishwashers.

