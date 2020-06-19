335 Bridge Street NW #1101.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub

Condo that Offers the Best of Downtown GR! Two FREE Parking Garage Spaces Included! - Luxury River House Condominium!! This Kalamazoo floor plan is situated on the NE corner of the building on the 11th floor and offers magnificent views of downtown Grand Rapids and the Grand River! With almost 1,500 sq. ft., this condo boasts a beautiful entry, spacious living room with wall of windows overlooking the city, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, bedroom and full bath plus a large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Two parking spaces are included. Along with this great floor plan comes a great lifestyle! Enjoy the on-site fitness facility, indoor pool and hot tub, 24-hour concierge, on-site storage, clubroom, and 24-hour security. Convenient location with downtown at your doorstep. The best in City living at the height of luxury!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2490291)