3 Bedroom house 925b268

Amenities
AVAILABLE SOON
3 Bedroom House
Near Eastern/Franklin intersection
Between Hall and Franklin streets
Landlord communicate through email and text only.
Requirements:
$50 Application fee
1. Last 24 months no eviction procedures
2. Last 24 months verifiable rental history if income from wages
3. Last 24 month verifiable work history if income from work and/or 24 months verifiable income source
4. 2 times rent minimum monthly income
5. No more than 2 people per bedroom
6. No pets
7. Application
8. Credit check
9. Criminal check
10. State identification
11. Social security card
12. Vehicle registration and proof of insurance
13. Renter's insurance
Tenant pays wage and work history verification fees
Tenant pays water service
Tenant pays gas service
Tenant pays electric service
Tenant responsible snow removal
Tenant cuts grass
Tenant agrees to communicate with landlord electronically email, text
Tenant agrees to pay rent via third party service
A hold deposit required after approval
Section 8, Salvation Army, Community Rebuilders and most other housing assistance programs are accepted. This property has passed the City of Grand Rapids inspection audit. Property may or may not pass assistance inspection. A deposit is required after application approval. Deposit will be applied to initial rent or forfeited with or without cause.
Nearest Bus Stop: Eastern and Alexander (#1761)
Distance: Across the street Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE87098)