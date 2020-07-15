3 Bedroom house 925b268

Amenities

parking internet access

Unit Amenities

AVAILABLE SOON



3 Bedroom House

Near Eastern/Franklin intersection

Between Hall and Franklin streets



Landlord communicate through email and text only.



Requirements:

$50 Application fee

1. Last 24 months no eviction procedures

2. Last 24 months verifiable rental history if income from wages

3. Last 24 month verifiable work history if income from work and/or 24 months verifiable income source

4. 2 times rent minimum monthly income

5. No more than 2 people per bedroom

6. No pets

7. Application

8. Credit check

9. Criminal check

10. State identification

11. Social security card

12. Vehicle registration and proof of insurance

13. Renter's insurance



Tenant pays wage and work history verification fees

Tenant pays water service

Tenant pays gas service

Tenant pays electric service

Tenant responsible snow removal

Tenant cuts grass

Tenant agrees to communicate with landlord electronically email, text

Tenant agrees to pay rent via third party service

A hold deposit required after approval



Section 8, Salvation Army, Community Rebuilders and most other housing assistance programs are accepted. This property has passed the City of Grand Rapids inspection audit. Property may or may not pass assistance inspection. A deposit is required after application approval. Deposit will be applied to initial rent or forfeited with or without cause.



Nearest Bus Stop: Eastern and Alexander (#1761)

Distance: Across the street Accepts Section 8.



