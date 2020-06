Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Small dogs allowed! Absolutely stunning condo now available for lease in the historic but modern Fitzgerald building! This show piece property boasts floor to ceiling windows, a 26x24 foot great room with a fireplace. Completely updated and top of the line finishes. With over 1750 sq ft this property really separates itself from the other condos in Grand Rapids. Truly a showpiece, call to schedule a walk through today.