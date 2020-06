Amenities

Look no further, this elegant Forslund Condo is a unique find. Fully furnished right down to the dishes and silverware. Located on the building's third floor with spectacular views of downtown Grand Rapids & the Grand River. It sits between JW Marriott & the Amway Grand Plaza. Enjoy amazing rooftop deck with front row seats for the fireworks & other downtown events. One underground parking space is provided. Call 616-575-0124 with any inquires or to schedule a showing.