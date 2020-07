Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

1719 Hanchett NW - This very cute one bedroom home has a very open kitchen/living area. It has a large backyard that is fenced with an opening at the driveway. There are washer and dryer hookups and it is on a very quiet street & is within walking distance to Richmond Park!



No Felonies

No evictions

Must make 3x the rent



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881289)