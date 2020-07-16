All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

141 Fuller Ave SE

141 Fuller Avenue Southeast · (517) 300-0924
Location

141 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
East Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 141 Fuller Ave SE · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
141 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Home in Eastown - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large foyer with original wood staircase, a large living room which is open to the dining room. Also on the main floor is a kitchen and 1/2 bath. On the 2nd level there are 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement is unfinished with lots of room for storage and has a washer and dryer. The outside features a porch, and large backyard with plenty of off-street parking. Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5034640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Fuller Ave SE have any available units?
141 Fuller Ave SE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Fuller Ave SE have?
Some of 141 Fuller Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Fuller Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
141 Fuller Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Fuller Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Fuller Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 141 Fuller Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 141 Fuller Ave SE offers parking.
Does 141 Fuller Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Fuller Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Fuller Ave SE have a pool?
No, 141 Fuller Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 141 Fuller Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 141 Fuller Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Fuller Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Fuller Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
