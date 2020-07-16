Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

141 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Home in Eastown - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large foyer with original wood staircase, a large living room which is open to the dining room. Also on the main floor is a kitchen and 1/2 bath. On the 2nd level there are 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement is unfinished with lots of room for storage and has a washer and dryer. The outside features a porch, and large backyard with plenty of off-street parking. Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5034640)