Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

1252 Bemis Street Southeast

1252 Bemis Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1252 Bemis Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Eastown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
range
Spacious / Classic Eastown Home featuring bay windows, hardwood floors and original trim work. Main floor consists of huge living room, formal dining, kitchen with breakfast bar, executive bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet, additional 1/2 bath and separate office or mud room off foyer entry. Upstairs consist of 3 more bedrooms, full bath and attic for storage.

Washer / dryer on site in basement. Basement storage.

Tenant responsible for water, sewer, gas, electric, trash, lawn maintenance and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Bemis Street Southeast have any available units?
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
What amenities does 1252 Bemis Street Southeast have?
Some of 1252 Bemis Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 Bemis Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Bemis Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Bemis Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1252 Bemis Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 1252 Bemis Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1252 Bemis Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1252 Bemis Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1252 Bemis Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Bemis Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1252 Bemis Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Bemis Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1252 Bemis Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Bemis Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1252 Bemis Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
