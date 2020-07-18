1252 Bemis Street Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious / Classic Eastown Home featuring bay windows, hardwood floors and original trim work. Main floor consists of huge living room, formal dining, kitchen with breakfast bar, executive bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet, additional 1/2 bath and separate office or mud room off foyer entry. Upstairs consist of 3 more bedrooms, full bath and attic for storage.



Washer / dryer on site in basement. Basement storage.



Tenant responsible for water, sewer, gas, electric, trash, lawn maintenance and snow removal.