Grand Rapids, MI
1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:40 PM

1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast

1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
South East End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
carpet
Very nice SE Side Grand Rapids three bedroom home. Enter with coat closet flows into the living room with lots of natural daylight. Then onto the formal dining room and hardwood floors. Huge kitchen with no slam cabinet drawers, center island for extra counter space. Comes with a stove, fridge and dishwasher too. Upstairs are 3 good sized bedrooms all with closets and carpet. Large full bathroom with beautiful tile shower and extra large vanity. In the basement is extra storage and a washer and dryer. Off-street parking and a storage shed too. This home does not accept pets or Section 8. New resident is responsible for all utilities. This home can be seen with a days notice by registering with this self showing link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1780109?source=marketing, for screening criteria and an online application go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450.

ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast have any available units?
1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Rapids, MI.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast does offer parking.
Does 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
