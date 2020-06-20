1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Very nice SE Side Grand Rapids three bedroom home. Enter with coat closet flows into the living room with lots of natural daylight. Then onto the formal dining room and hardwood floors. Huge kitchen with no slam cabinet drawers, center island for extra counter space. Comes with a stove, fridge and dishwasher too. Upstairs are 3 good sized bedrooms all with closets and carpet. Large full bathroom with beautiful tile shower and extra large vanity. In the basement is extra storage and a washer and dryer. Off-street parking and a storage shed too. This home does not accept pets or Section 8. New resident is responsible for all utilities. This home can be seen with a days notice by registering with this self showing link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1780109?source=marketing, for screening criteria and an online application go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450.



ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.