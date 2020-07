Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning range oven

Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath home in downtown Grand Haven. Spacious living room, formal dining room, and enclosed front porch. This home comes with a refrigerator, oven range, washer and dryer, and AC. Off street parking, and shed space. To schedule a showing or for more information, please call 616-842-1111



No Pets Allowed



