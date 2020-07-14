All apartments in Grand Haven
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Timber View Apartments

15056 Elizabeth Jean Ct · (616) 226-5817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15056 Elizabeth Jean Ct, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 144 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,011

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,042

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timber View Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
Welcome home to convenience and luxury at Timber View Apartments for rent in Grand Haven, Michigan. Timber View was designed with our residents in mind. Offering upscale amenities and spacious units, our apartment community is apartment living at its best. With an amazing array of local attractions just steps from your front door, you will always be close to whatever it is you desire. Whether you enjoy fine dining, upscale shopping or local entertainment, everything you could ever want is within reach. You will love taking advantage of the vibrant atmosphere and lakeside community of Grand Haven. Our well-appointed one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed with style and comfort in mind. All of our apartments feature walk-in closets in select homes, full-size washer and dryer, central air, modern appliances, and private balconies. Combining luxury and convenience, no expense was spared when creating our stylish onsite amenities. We have BRAND NEW apartments available now, call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month (one pet) $60/month (two pets)
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in select leases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timber View Apartments have any available units?
Timber View Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,002 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Timber View Apartments have?
Some of Timber View Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timber View Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Timber View Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timber View Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Timber View Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Timber View Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Timber View Apartments offers parking.
Does Timber View Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Timber View Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Timber View Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Timber View Apartments has a pool.
Does Timber View Apartments have accessible units?
No, Timber View Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Timber View Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timber View Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Timber View Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Timber View Apartments has units with air conditioning.
