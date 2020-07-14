Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments hot tub internet access online portal playground

Welcome home to convenience and luxury at Timber View Apartments for rent in Grand Haven, Michigan. Timber View was designed with our residents in mind. Offering upscale amenities and spacious units, our apartment community is apartment living at its best. With an amazing array of local attractions just steps from your front door, you will always be close to whatever it is you desire. Whether you enjoy fine dining, upscale shopping or local entertainment, everything you could ever want is within reach. You will love taking advantage of the vibrant atmosphere and lakeside community of Grand Haven. Our well-appointed one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed with style and comfort in mind. All of our apartments feature walk-in closets in select homes, full-size washer and dryer, central air, modern appliances, and private balconies. Combining luxury and convenience, no expense was spared when creating our stylish onsite amenities. We have BRAND NEW apartments available now, call us today!