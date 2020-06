Amenities

**** ZONED C-3 ***** THIS IS THE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY YOU BEEN WAITING FOR, WITH 60 FEET OF FRONTAGE ON FORD RD ON A CORNER LOT, WITH DRIVE THROUGH ALLEY IN THE BACK OF THE BUILDING, 3 BLOCKS FROM THE CITY OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS. LEASED AS IS.