31272 STONEGATE Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2600 SQUARE FOOT 4 BR COLONIAL IN VERY DESIRABLE ROLLING OAKS COMMUNITY! SET IN NORTH FARMINGTON HILLS THIS HOME LOCATED COURT ON A WIDER PIE SHAPED 1/2 ACRE LOT. HUGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT HOME, 1ST FLOOR DEN AND LAUNDRY- BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN & ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED AND LARGE DINETTE WITH DOORWALL TO REAR -FRONT LIVING ROOM WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM-FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK HEARTH NATURAL FIREPLACE-NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT MOST OF HOME AND SOME NEW CARPETING-ABOUT HALF THE WINDOWS ARE BRAND NEW AS IS SOME NEW SECTIONS OF VINYL SIDING ON REAR AND WEST SIDE-GARAGE WALLS REBUILT W/NEW DRYWALL/INSULATION AND NEWER ROLLUP DOOR-HUGE MASTER BR SUITE W/PRIVATE BATH, WIC, DRESSING/MAKEUP COUNTER-ALL GOOD SIZED CLOSETS- HUGE OPEN BASEMENT UNDER ENTIRE FOOTPRINT W/HIGH CEILING NICE DECK FACING TREED LOT AND LOTS OF ELBOW ROOM BETWEEN HOMES-TRAILS AND PARKS IN SUB ,EZ ACCESS TO X-WAYS AND SHOPPING