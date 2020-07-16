29628 NOVA WOODS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautifully appointed Nova Woods 2 Story, Fully Furnished, Huge Great Room with Fireplace, Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights and beauty hardwoods, First Floor Master Suite with spacious Master Bath, Separate Stall Shower, Flat screen TV's, 2 Walk in Closets, Built Ins, Open, Light and Neutral throughout, Cooks and Entertainers Kitchen with Island, tons of Cabinets and Counter Space, Hardwood Floors, Dining Nook and Kitchen opens to Doorwall to charming cozy patio. Completely finished Lower Level including family room, gym area and bedroom w/full bath, First Floor Laundry and mud room off of Garage, Lush Landscaping and Privacy, Exemplary Farmington Hills Schools, Great Location.