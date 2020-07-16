All apartments in Farmington Hills
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

29628 NOVA WOODS Drive

29628 Nova Woods · (248) 722-3973
Location

29628 Nova Woods, Farmington Hills, MI 48331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2215 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautifully appointed Nova Woods 2 Story, Fully Furnished, Huge Great Room with Fireplace, Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights and beauty hardwoods, First Floor Master Suite with spacious Master Bath, Separate Stall Shower, Flat screen TV's, 2 Walk in Closets, Built Ins, Open, Light and Neutral throughout, Cooks and Entertainers Kitchen with Island, tons of Cabinets and Counter Space, Hardwood Floors, Dining Nook and Kitchen opens to Doorwall to charming cozy patio. Completely finished Lower Level including family room, gym area and bedroom w/full bath, First Floor Laundry and mud room off of Garage, Lush Landscaping and Privacy, Exemplary Farmington Hills Schools, Great Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive have any available units?
29628 NOVA WOODS Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive have?
Some of 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29628 NOVA WOODS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington Hills.
Does 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive offers parking.
Does 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive have a pool?
No, 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive have accessible units?
No, 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29628 NOVA WOODS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
