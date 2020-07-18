22264 N BRANDON Street

Amenities

You’ll love this beautiful home in Farmington Hills. The kitchen opens up to the living area. 3 Nice size bedroom, 2-full bath. Beautiful eat-in kitchen w/stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Large fenced yard w/patio great for kids, pets or entertaining family and friends. Clean & move-in-ready with immediate occupancy. This home sits in the perfect location, right next to Forest Park Swimming Pool, playground, and picnic area. Lease with an option available for $199,000. FULL CREDIT REPORT, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION, AND PROOF OF INCOME ARE REQUIRED. FIRST MONTHS RENT & 1 1/2 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT + $250 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE. SEE ATTACHED APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS