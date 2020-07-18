All apartments in Farmington Hills
22264 N BRANDON Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

22264 N BRANDON Street

22264 North Brandon Street · (248) 380-8800
Location

22264 North Brandon Street, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1518 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
You’ll love this beautiful home in Farmington Hills. The kitchen opens up to the living area. 3 Nice size bedroom, 2-full bath. Beautiful eat-in kitchen w/stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Large fenced yard w/patio great for kids, pets or entertaining family and friends. Clean & move-in-ready with immediate occupancy. This home sits in the perfect location, right next to Forest Park Swimming Pool, playground, and picnic area. Lease with an option available for $199,000. FULL CREDIT REPORT, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION, AND PROOF OF INCOME ARE REQUIRED. FIRST MONTHS RENT & 1 1/2 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT + $250 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE. SEE ATTACHED APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22264 N BRANDON Street have any available units?
22264 N BRANDON Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22264 N BRANDON Street have?
Some of 22264 N BRANDON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22264 N BRANDON Street currently offering any rent specials?
22264 N BRANDON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22264 N BRANDON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22264 N BRANDON Street is pet friendly.
Does 22264 N BRANDON Street offer parking?
No, 22264 N BRANDON Street does not offer parking.
Does 22264 N BRANDON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22264 N BRANDON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22264 N BRANDON Street have a pool?
Yes, 22264 N BRANDON Street has a pool.
Does 22264 N BRANDON Street have accessible units?
No, 22264 N BRANDON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22264 N BRANDON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22264 N BRANDON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 22264 N BRANDON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22264 N BRANDON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
