Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

AVAILABLE MARCH 1 *** Attached Garage with Direct Access to the house *** -- New Kitchen - New Windows Throughout- All Appliances provided - dishwasher-stove-microwave-refrigerator-washer-dryer -- New Bath with new Tile-Tub-Fixtures-Vanity and Faucet -- Wood floors refinished - New floors in Kitchen, Bath & Laundry/Furnace Room - Furnace & Central Air - - Fenced in yard. ***credit report and proof of income for all adult occupants ***