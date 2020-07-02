All apartments in Eastpointe
24850 Gratiot Avenue NE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

24850 Gratiot Avenue NE

24850 North Gratiot Avenue · (248) 670-0473
Location

24850 North Gratiot Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 5202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Great Location on high traffic Gratiot Avenue, corner location, adjacent to busy dental office. Lower area 4,800 sf, upper 402 sf. Upper area can be used as office. Remodeled 2015, has large front showroom area & windows galore for Gratiot visibility at Gratiot corner 1 block from 10 Mile Road. 3 Parking spaces rear of building by back door and 12 parking spaces in back lot with area for dumpster. Possible uses: Spa, Salon, appliance, furniture, plumbing, heating retail store or possible day care area. Many uses available. Lease: $2000.00 Call agent to show by appointment. Upper area has kitchen, stove and an extra bathroom, 402sf. Agent and client must sign Covid virus release form. Contact listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE have any available units?
24850 Gratiot Avenue NE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE have?
Some of 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
24850 Gratiot Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastpointe.
Does 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24850 Gratiot Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
