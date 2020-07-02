24850 Gratiot Avenue NE

Amenities

Great Location on high traffic Gratiot Avenue, corner location, adjacent to busy dental office. Lower area 4,800 sf, upper 402 sf. Upper area can be used as office. Remodeled 2015, has large front showroom area & windows galore for Gratiot visibility at Gratiot corner 1 block from 10 Mile Road. 3 Parking spaces rear of building by back door and 12 parking spaces in back lot with area for dumpster. Possible uses: Spa, Salon, appliance, furniture, plumbing, heating retail store or possible day care area. Many uses available. Lease: $2000.00 Call agent to show by appointment. Upper area has kitchen, stove and an extra bathroom, 402sf. Agent and client must sign Covid virus release form. Contact listing agent.