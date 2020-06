Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Cute Eastpointe 2 Bedroom Ranch - Cute two bedroom ranch, with new carpet, all appliances, fenced backyard and a two car garage! Text/call Curtis & Mellissa for a list of available showings. 248-896-4224



Below are the rough qualifications, the property management will have the final say:

500 or better credit score

2,700 or more in verifiable income a month

Must exhibit a good rental history

Pass criminal background check



$35.00 Application fee



(RLNE5849500)