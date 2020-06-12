21730 Oakwood

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Large 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow with basement - no garage **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th and 14th 12PM-12:45PM** - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th & 14th 12PM-12:45PM**

NET MONTHLY INCOME (AFTER TAXES) MUST BE $3,450.00 TO QUALIFY THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8. no unemployment accepted, must have a job.



4 Bedroom 2 bath bungalow with basement. Granite counter tops in kitchen with new flooring. stove, frig, dishwasher and mounted microwave. (No warranty on appliances). Large yard, no garage, plenty of space to park plus street parking available. close to shopping and freeways.



$50.00 application fee, 1st months rent and 1.5 month security deposit moves you in - qualified applicants only.



Pet fee $250.00 per (non refundable)



You pay all utilities including trash removal.



