All apartments in Eastpointe
Find more places like 21730 Oakwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastpointe, MI
/
21730 Oakwood
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

21730 Oakwood

21730 Oakwood Avenue · (313) 281-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eastpointe
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

21730 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 21730 Oakwood · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow with basement - no garage **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th and 14th 12PM-12:45PM** - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th & 14th 12PM-12:45PM**
NET MONTHLY INCOME (AFTER TAXES) MUST BE $3,450.00 TO QUALIFY THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8. no unemployment accepted, must have a job.

4 Bedroom 2 bath bungalow with basement. Granite counter tops in kitchen with new flooring. stove, frig, dishwasher and mounted microwave. (No warranty on appliances). Large yard, no garage, plenty of space to park plus street parking available. close to shopping and freeways.

$50.00 application fee, 1st months rent and 1.5 month security deposit moves you in - qualified applicants only.

Pet fee $250.00 per (non refundable)

You pay all utilities including trash removal.

(RLNE4671193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21730 Oakwood have any available units?
21730 Oakwood has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21730 Oakwood have?
Some of 21730 Oakwood's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21730 Oakwood currently offering any rent specials?
21730 Oakwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21730 Oakwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 21730 Oakwood is pet friendly.
Does 21730 Oakwood offer parking?
No, 21730 Oakwood does not offer parking.
Does 21730 Oakwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21730 Oakwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21730 Oakwood have a pool?
No, 21730 Oakwood does not have a pool.
Does 21730 Oakwood have accessible units?
No, 21730 Oakwood does not have accessible units.
Does 21730 Oakwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21730 Oakwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 21730 Oakwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 21730 Oakwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21730 Oakwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eastpointe 2 BedroomsEastpointe Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Eastpointe Cheap PlacesEastpointe Dog Friendly Apartments
Eastpointe Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MI
Taylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIPort Huron, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity