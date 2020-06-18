21723 Donald Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great Opportunity in Eastpointe! This 3 bedroom 1.1 bath rental doesn't disappoint.Large lot, extra storage everywhere! Wood floors through out the main level, with a full bath. Wainscoting in hallway. Upstairs is a large Master Bedroom with a walk in closet! Breezeway, nice patio and private yard! Central Air, and many ceiling fans make this rental very comfortable. $950 per month, $1425 security deposit, apply on website. Application fee $45.00. No section 8 accepted on this one. Tenant to provide own appliances! Must have bank account.