Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

21723 Donald Ave

21723 Donald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21723 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Opportunity in Eastpointe! This 3 bedroom 1.1 bath rental doesn't disappoint.Large lot, extra storage everywhere! Wood floors through out the main level, with a full bath. Wainscoting in hallway. Upstairs is a large Master Bedroom with a walk in closet! Breezeway, nice patio and private yard! Central Air, and many ceiling fans make this rental very comfortable. $950 per month, $1425 security deposit, apply on website. Application fee $45.00. No section 8 accepted on this one. Tenant to provide own appliances! Must have bank account.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21723 Donald Ave have any available units?
21723 Donald Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastpointe, MI.
What amenities does 21723 Donald Ave have?
Some of 21723 Donald Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21723 Donald Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21723 Donald Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21723 Donald Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21723 Donald Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastpointe.
Does 21723 Donald Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21723 Donald Ave does offer parking.
Does 21723 Donald Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21723 Donald Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21723 Donald Ave have a pool?
No, 21723 Donald Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21723 Donald Ave have accessible units?
No, 21723 Donald Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21723 Donald Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21723 Donald Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21723 Donald Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21723 Donald Ave has units with air conditioning.
