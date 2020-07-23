Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Grand Rapids, MI

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in East Grand Rapids provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2107 Gorham Dr. SE
2107 Gorham Drive Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
East Grand Rapids Schools! - East Grand Rapids schools! Remodeled Cape Cod with spectacular kitchen. The main floor features a living room with sliders to a deck and backyard, as well as a decorative fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of East Grand Rapids
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
420 Giddings Avenue Southeast
420 Giddings Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1253 sqft
Hard to find Eastown 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Updated Home. This home was just fully updated with a significant rehab less than two years ago. Newer grey paint throughout.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
1110 Baldwin Street Southeast
1110 Baldwin Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Nicely updated four bedroom and two bathroom home just a block away from the Fulton Street Market shows really well.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3110 Claystone St SE
3110 Claystone Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Main floor features formal living room with decorative (not for use) fireplace, kitchen, dining area and bedroom/den. Upstairs has master bedroom with bath, three additional bedrooms and second bath.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
145 Fuller Ave SE
145 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
145 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 6 Bed, 1.5 Bath Eastown Home - 6 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large living room with original wood staircase, which is open to the dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1410 Sigsbee St SE
1410 Sigsbee Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This gorgeous home is right in east town. The kitchen is updated with lots of space. Perfect for all of your cooking adventures! The dining room and living room feel warm and inviting. The bathrooms are updated as well.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
206 Fuller Ave SE
206 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Available 08/01/20 This spacious four bedroom house is in the perfect location! There is a nice big living room, dining room, big kitchen, and entryway on the main floor. There are all hardwood floors, and huge windows throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1251 Sigsbee St SE
1251 Sigsbee Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
This awesome house has mostly all hardwood floors. There are tons of windows throughout the house that fill the whole house with sunbeams of warmth.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
141 Fuller Ave SE
141 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
141 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Home in Eastown - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large foyer with original wood staircase, a large living room which is open to the dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
101 Fuller Ave NE
101 Fuller Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
983 sqft
101 Fuller Ave NE Available 08/08/20 101 Fuller - 3 bed/1 bath just steps from the Fulton St Farmers Market! - Steps from the Farmers Market, great food and coffee shops, Aquinas - with a super cute fenced in back yard! Off-street parking - even has

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Baxter
422 Barth Ave SE
422 Barth Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom home within walking distance to many of GRs best bars and restaurants! The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone top to bottom and include new stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, subway tile

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Baxter
447 Barth Ave SE - 2
447 Barth Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Available Now! Looking for great tenants to start ASAP! Lovely 3 BR upper unit on the SE side walking distance to Wealthy St. District. this duplex was totally gutted and redone in 2010! This unit is an upper 3 bedroom, 1 bath.

1 of 4

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1201 Lake Dr SE
1201 Lake Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1201 Lake Dr SE Available 08/15/20 Walking distance to Aquinas College. Large 4 Bedroom one bath Eastown home with finished walk up attic. Newly painted inside, new roof, offstreet parking, large yard. Available August 15, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
1906 Chamberlain AVE SE
1906 Chamberlain Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- (RLNE4269766)
Results within 5 miles of East Grand Rapids
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
25 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1366 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
40 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1200 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
22 Units Available
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1420 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated September 7 at 04:29 PM
Contact for Availability
Northeast Grand Rapids
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
SWAN
758 Lake Michigan Drive NW
758 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
: Downtown living made easy- 4 bed, 2 bath house located near GVSU campus. Easy walk to downtown and all GR has to offer.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Hill
456 Crescent Street Northeast
456 Crescent Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Tons of space in this update three bedroom and 2 bathroom home a block from Medical Mile, GVSU and MSU. Entering from the side walk into the kitchen with new cupboards, granite counters and lighting.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
SWAN
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1436 sqft
This three bedroom home is a few blocks from Downtown GVSU campus and all Grand Rapids has to offer. Newer floors and paint. This home features a large kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
249 James SE
249 James Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
249 James SE Available 08/15/20 249 James SE - Cherry Hill Historic District Home - BETTER PHOTOS COMING SOON-UNIT OCCUPIED Beautiful and very spacious home in the Cherry Hill Historic District of East Hills.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in East Grand Rapids, MI

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in East Grand Rapids provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in East Grand Rapids. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

