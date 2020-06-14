Apartment List
57 Apartments for rent in East Grand Rapids, MI with garage

East Grand Rapids apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
413 Briarwood Ave SE
413 Briarwood Avenue Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Lower unit is East Grand Rapids! Available in June - Come see this beautifully remodeled unit in the heart of East Grand Rapids. Inside you will find gorgeous wood floors throughout with a decorative fireplace in the living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2146 Lansing St SE
2146 Lansing Street Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
State of Michigan allows move-ins and move-outs, with recommended precautions. Home is available in mid July, 2020. Viewing by appointment at that time. Rare find in East Grand Rapids.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Eastown
1 Unit Available
256 Fuller Avenue Southeast
256 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This home has a great EastTown location on Fuller SE between Lake Drive & Wealthy. This duplex home is separated into an upper and lower apartment. This home is just minutes from downtown, the bus route, and 5 minutes SW of the Medical Mile.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
101 Fuller Ave NE
101 Fuller Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
983 sqft
101 Fuller - 3 bed/1 bath just steps from the Fulton St Farmers Market! - Steps from the Farmers Market, great food and coffee shops, Aquinas - with a super cute fenced in back yard! Off-street parking - even has a two-stall garage! Washer/dryer

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
1049 Bates St SE
1049 Bates Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1840 sqft
This is a Large 4 bedroom single family home. There are two full baths. The downstairs bath has a bathtub and the upstairs bath has a shower. Large dining room with stained glass window. Large living room and kitchen on main floor.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1124 Lyon St NE
1124 Lyon Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
1124 Lyon - Property Id: 226036 Open House Sunday Feb/23/2020 2:30 to 4:00pm Greatly updated,ranch style Side-by-Side Duplex located in Midtown Grand Rapids.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
24 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,011
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belknap Lookout
21 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,405
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
984 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5264 Knoll Place Dr Available 08/07/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Adas finest luxury townhome communities .
Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
7 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,619
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
Creston
13 Units Available
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,101
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Creston
5 Units Available
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
9 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Northeast Grand Rapids
3 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Midtown
57 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,301
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belknap Lookout
3 Units Available
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Creston
1 Unit Available
1524 Forrest Avenue NE
1524 Forrest Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
NE 2 bedrooms/2 bath single family home with main floor laundry, fenced-in backyard, concrete driveway, carport and one-stall garage. Quiet location close to Creston Market & Creston Brewery.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
430 Union Avenue NE
430 Union Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
657 sqft
Located just blocks from Spectrum Health downtown campus, this hip custom built condo is located in the heart of Mid-Town.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belknap Lookout
1 Unit Available
450 Hopson NE
450 Hopson Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
988 sqft
450 Hopson NE- $100 off first month's rent! - Cute NE side home with a garage and fenced yard. Kitchen was renovated just a year ago and has stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/dryer and lots of storage space in the basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121
2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1500 sqft
Unit 2121 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382 Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in East Grand Rapids, MI

East Grand Rapids apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

