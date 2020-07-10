/
apartments with washer dryer
73 Apartments for rent in East Grand Rapids, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
3 Units Available
East Hills
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Hills
141 Fuller Ave SE
141 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1460 sqft
141 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Home in Eastown - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large foyer with original wood staircase, a large living room which is open to the dining room.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Baxter
422 Barth Ave SE
422 Barth Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom home within walking distance to many of GRs best bars and restaurants! The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone top to bottom and include new stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, subway tile
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastown
206 Fuller Ave SE
206 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 This spacious four bedroom house is in the perfect location! There is a nice big living room, dining room, big kitchen, and entryway on the main floor. There are all hardwood floors, and huge windows throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1410 Sigsbee St SE
1410 Sigsbee Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This gorgeous home is right in east town. The kitchen is updated with lots of space. Perfect for all of your cooking adventures! The dining room and living room feel warm and inviting. The bathrooms are updated as well.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Hills
145 Fuller Ave SE
145 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
145 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 6 Bed, 1.5 Bath Eastown Home - 6 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large living room with original wood staircase, which is open to the dining room.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1251 Sigsbee St SE
1251 Sigsbee Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
This awesome house has mostly all hardwood floors. There are tons of windows throughout the house that fill the whole house with sunbeams of warmth.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1252 Bemis Street Southeast
1252 Bemis Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2054 sqft
Spacious / Classic Eastown Home featuring bay windows, hardwood floors and original trim work.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1201 Lake Dr SE
1201 Lake Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
1201 Lake Dr SE Available 08/15/20 Walking distance to Aquinas College. Large 4 Bedroom one bath Eastown home with finished walk up attic. Newly painted inside, new roof, offstreet parking, large yard. Available August 15, 2020.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1124 Lyon St NE
1124 Lyon Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
1124 Lyon - Property Id: 226036 Open House Sunday Feb/23/2020 2:30 to 4:00pm Greatly updated,ranch style Side-by-Side Duplex located in Midtown Grand Rapids.
Results within 5 miles of East Grand Rapids
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
7 Units Available
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,089
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
11 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
9 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,106
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
7 Units Available
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
48 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
13 Units Available
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
6 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,064
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,476
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
20 Units Available
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
934 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
984 sqft
Move in by July 15th and receive $500 off your move in on select apartment homes!. In addition, apply within 24 hours of your tour and we will waive the administration fee of $250.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$995
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
