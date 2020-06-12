/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
22 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in East Grand Rapids, MI
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of East Grand Rapids
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of East Grand Rapids
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
5264 Knoll Place Dr Available 08/07/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Adas finest luxury townhome communities .
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1055 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1055 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
$
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
$
Belknap Lookout
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1358 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
$
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
West Grand
335 Bridge Street NW #1101
335 Bridge Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1423 sqft
Condo that Offers the Best of Downtown GR! Two FREE Parking Garage Spaces Included! - Luxury River House Condominium!! This Kalamazoo floor plan is situated on the NE corner of the building on the 11th floor and offers magnificent views of downtown
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
27 Library Street NE
27 Library Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Small dogs allowed! Absolutely stunning condo now available for lease in the historic but modern Fitzgerald building! This show piece property boasts floor to ceiling windows, a 26x24 foot great room with a fireplace.
Creston
1524 Forrest Avenue NE
1524 Forrest Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
NE 2 bedrooms/2 bath single family home with main floor laundry, fenced-in backyard, concrete driveway, carport and one-stall garage. Quiet location close to Creston Market & Creston Brewery.
West Grand
801 Broadway Avenue NW
801 Broadway Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1704 sqft
Rent is $ 2,300.00 per month plus utilities with a security deposit of $3,000 plus a lease for 12 months. In 2014 the site was remodeled converting the top floor into exclusive Clark Place Condominiums sitting on top floor.
Results within 10 miles of East Grand Rapids
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1078 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
910 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1231 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
