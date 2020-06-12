/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
67 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wyoming, MI
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1566 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
88 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1385 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1522 37th Street SW
1522 37th Street Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1522 37th Street SW Available 07/01/20 Adorable 3 bedroom home in Wyoming! - This home will be move in ready July 1st and comes furnished. With the rental, the living room furniture, and all bedroom sets will be included.
1 of 31
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
2002 Cannon Street Southwest
2002 Cannon Drive Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
You will not be disappointed with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in Wyoming. Close to RiverTown Crossings and all it has to offer. Kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. New flooring in kitchen, dining room and family room.
Results within 1 mile of Wyoming
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garfield Park
1 Unit Available
322 Brown St SE
322 Brown Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
GSD properties - Property Id: 285043 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285043 Property Id 285043 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5798059)
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Garland St SE
205 Garland Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1428 sqft
3 bedroom home in Kelloggsville schools - Come see this move in ready 3 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac. Inside you will find a nicely updated kitchen with modern colors and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Black Hills
1 Unit Available
843 Woolsey Dr SW
843 Woolsey Drive Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1073 sqft
This three bedroom one bath home has been updated with fresh paint and flooring throughout. This house has tons of natural light, and a large yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.
Results within 5 miles of Wyoming
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Midtown
59 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1519 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
East Hills
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated September 7 at 04:29pm
Northeast Grand Rapids
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastown
1 Unit Available
454 Ethel SE
454 Ethel Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Gorgeous 4 bed/ 1 bath Home in East Town - You won't want to miss out on this amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bath home right in East Town! This home features: hardwood floors throughout, a basement, original trim and amazing character! Pets are OK with pet
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belknap Lookout
1 Unit Available
619 Prospect Ave Northeast
619 Prospect Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 story single family Home with convenient location! Only MINUTES from Downtown GR, Colleges, Medical Mile, Entertainment, Restaurants and much more! Step inside and you will not be disappointed with the spacious layout
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1008 Helen St. Ne
1008 Helen Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedroom home on the NE side - This cute 3 bedroom home on the NE side of Grand Rapids is move in ready! This home is close to the Medical Mile and Eastown. Inside your will find hard wood flooring and a washer and dryer for your convenience.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creston
1 Unit Available
1317 Herrick Ave
1317 Herrick Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1554 sqft
NE GR 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on Grand Rapids NE side. To view our virtual tour, please follow this link: https://my.matterport.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage Hill
1 Unit Available
454 Wealthy St SE # 1
454 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
This awesome three bedroom two bathroom apartment is... well, awesome! The living room is nice and big and the kitchen is giant! The bedrooms are nice and bright with lots of windows.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
254 Washington St SE Apt 4
254 Washington Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
This amazing three bedroom, two bathroom makes you feel like you're in a mini mansion! It has all sorts of charm, with it's spiral staircase and it's huge windows. The location is awesome as well! It also comes with a one stall garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belknap Lookout
1 Unit Available
450 Hopson NE
450 Hopson Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
988 sqft
450 Hopson NE- $100 off first month's rent! - Cute NE side home with a garage and fenced yard. Kitchen was renovated just a year ago and has stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/dryer and lots of storage space in the basement.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121
2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1500 sqft
Unit 2121 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382 Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South East End
1 Unit Available
1153-1155 Alto SE
1153 Alto Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1153-1155 Alto SE - 1153 Available 06/13/20 Southeast Grand Rapids duplex - 3 bed 1 1/2 bath newly renovated spacious duplex in Southeast Grand Rapids.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SWAN
1 Unit Available
739 Sibley St NW
739 Sibley Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 bed 1.5 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors close to downtown campus. Updated kitchen and baths One stall garage with a driveway $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE5191205)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
819 Bates St SE
819 Bates Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/10/20 819 Bates St. SE Available August 10, 2020 $1,500.00/month $1,500.00 Security Deposit Check out this beautiful 3BR 1.
Similar Pages
Wyoming 1 BedroomsWyoming 2 BedroomsWyoming 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWyoming 3 BedroomsWyoming Accessible ApartmentsWyoming Apartments with Balcony
Wyoming Apartments with GarageWyoming Apartments with GymWyoming Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWyoming Apartments with ParkingWyoming Apartments with Pool