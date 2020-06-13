/
3 bedroom apartments
63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grandville, MI
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1519 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
27 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1566 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
88 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1385 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
1 Unit Available
1522 37th Street SW
1522 37th Street Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1522 37th Street SW Available 07/01/20 Adorable 3 bedroom home in Wyoming! - This home will be move in ready July 1st and comes furnished. With the rental, the living room furniture, and all bedroom sets will be included.
SWAN
1 Unit Available
739 Sibley St NW
739 Sibley Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 bed 1.5 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors close to downtown campus. Updated kitchen and baths One stall garage with a driveway $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE5191205)
John Ball Park
1 Unit Available
1325 Lake Michigan Dr. NW
1325 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Close to Downtown! Includes washer and dryer - Beautiful home within minutes to downtown. Main floor features huge great room with french doors to a sunroom, kitchen, den, office, breakfast nook and half bath.
SWAN
1 Unit Available
1039 Jackson St NW
1039 Jackson Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1039 Jackson St. NW Available 08/07/20 1039 Jackson NW Available August 7, 2020 $2,250.00/month $2,250.
West Grand
1 Unit Available
558 Lane Ave NW
558 Lane Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Available 08/08/20 558 Lane Ave NW Available August 8, 2020 $1,800.00/month $1,800.00 Security Deposit $35.00/ Application $500.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee Check out this home featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 baths.
West Grand
1 Unit Available
839 Fremont Ave NW
839 Fremont Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
839 Fremont Available 08/01/20 You will love this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasting beautiful woodwork. Two bedrooms downstairs with living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom.
West Grand
1 Unit Available
1245 Garfield Ave NW
1245 Garfield Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
SPACIOUS 4BR 2Ba HOME FOR RENT Available 08/07/20 1245 Garfield Ave. NW $1,500.
West Grand
1 Unit Available
1012 Powers Ave NW
1012 Powers Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
Available 06/19/20 Completely remodeled 3-4 bedroom home with 2 stall detached garage just 1 1/2 mile from downtown Grand Rapids.
West Grand
1 Unit Available
954 Fremont Ave NW
954 Fremont Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
Ready for MOVE-IN on August 1st, 2020. Located on the NW side of Grand Rapids, this renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom single-family home is ready for renters.
Black Hills
1 Unit Available
843 Woolsey Dr SW
843 Woolsey Drive Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1073 sqft
This three bedroom one bath home has been updated with fresh paint and flooring throughout. This house has tons of natural light, and a large yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.
1 Unit Available
7615 Walnut Avenue
7615 Walnut Avenue, Jenison, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Very well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom property. Just minutes from Jenison (Grocery, Banks, Car Wash, Ect.). Pictures are from the other side, in which both are very similar. Call today for your own personal showing! Available on July 1st.
SWAN
1 Unit Available
263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1
263 Straight Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Plenty of room in this beautiful four-bedroom apartment on the main level of a West side duplex! This apartment boasts an updated kitchen, a fantastic floor plan that flows well from front to back, and an amazing location...
West Grand
1 Unit Available
1000 1st St NW
1000 1st Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1000 first st nw Available 08/01/20 Huge, beautiful house on NW side of Grand Rapids...close to highways, local colleges, and nightlife. ONE YEAR lease starting AUGUST 1 $1400/mo....
1 Unit Available
8260 20th Ave
8260 20th Avenue, Jenison, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 bedroom 2 bath Duplex in Jenison Ranch style with full finished basement. Two bedrooms up along with a full bath. The basement has two bedrooms and one full bath along with washer dryer hook up. The main floor has an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
2002 Cannon Street Southwest
2002 Cannon Drive Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
You will not be disappointed with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in Wyoming. Close to RiverTown Crossings and all it has to offer. Kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. New flooring in kitchen, dining room and family room.
West Grand
1 Unit Available
814 First Street Northwest
814 1st Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom and one bathroom home one block off the new and upcoming Bridge St NW area. This home was just tastefully updated. Newer grey neutral paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
Hudsonville Condo
5752 East Town Drive, Ottawa County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Very nice condo in Hudsonville just off Chicago Drive near the Tractor Supply Store. The unit is 3 bedroom 2 bath, has central air, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. The unit also includes a 1 stall attached garage. (RLNE119020)
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Midtown
58 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
East Hills
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
