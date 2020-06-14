Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

44 Apartments for rent in East Grand Rapids, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Grand Rapids renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to cle...

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2146 Lansing St SE
2146 Lansing Street Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
State of Michigan allows move-ins and move-outs, with recommended precautions. Home is available in mid July, 2020. Viewing by appointment at that time. Rare find in East Grand Rapids.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
413 Briarwood Ave SE
413 Briarwood Avenue Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Lower unit is East Grand Rapids! Available in June - Come see this beautifully remodeled unit in the heart of East Grand Rapids. Inside you will find gorgeous wood floors throughout with a decorative fireplace in the living room.
Results within 1 mile of East Grand Rapids
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eastown
1 Unit Available
454 Ethel SE
454 Ethel Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Gorgeous 4 bed/ 1 bath Home in East Town - You won't want to miss out on this amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bath home right in East Town! This home features: hardwood floors throughout, a basement, original trim and amazing character! Pets are OK with pet

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South East End
1 Unit Available
1153-1155 Alto SE
1153 Alto Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Southeast Grand Rapids duplex - 3 bed 1 1/2 bath newly renovated spacious duplex in Southeast Grand Rapids. Hardwood floors throughout with all brand new appliances and granite counters tops and nice fixtures.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Eastown
1 Unit Available
256 Fuller Avenue Southeast
256 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This home has a great EastTown location on Fuller SE between Lake Drive & Wealthy. This duplex home is separated into an upper and lower apartment. This home is just minutes from downtown, the bus route, and 5 minutes SW of the Medical Mile.
Results within 5 miles of East Grand Rapids
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5264 Knoll Place Dr Available 08/07/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Adas finest luxury townhome communities .
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
7 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
24 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,011
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Creston
13 Units Available
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,101
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Belknap Lookout
3 Units Available
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
903 sqft
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1008 Helen St. Ne
1008 Helen Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedroom home on the NE side - This cute 3 bedroom home on the NE side of Grand Rapids is move in ready! This home is close to the Medical Mile and Eastown. Inside your will find hard wood flooring and a washer and dryer for your convenience.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Belknap Lookout
1 Unit Available
940 Monroe Ave NW 421
940 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
1000 sqft
Unit 421 Available 07/10/20 Executive 2 bedrooms Furnished Condo. - Property Id: 91806 Live like in the resort! This cozy and unique designed 2 bedroom condo fully furnished and ready to move in.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Belknap Lookout
1 Unit Available
450 Hopson NE
450 Hopson Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
988 sqft
450 Hopson NE- $100 off first month's rent! - Cute NE side home with a garage and fenced yard. Kitchen was renovated just a year ago and has stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/dryer and lots of storage space in the basement.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
60 Monroe Center St NW, Unit 6B 6B
60 Monroe Center Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Executive Style Condo - Property Id: 84556 Executive and resort style condo in heart of downtown strip with heated sidewalk and roads. Fully remodeled in high end executive style, designed and furnished with high end furniture by famous designer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
65 Monroe Center street 200
65 Monroe Center Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1250 sqft
Unit 200 Available 06/20/20 2 story loft for Rent 1-2 month - Property Id: 249279 Beautiful luxury 2 story loft is for short term rent 1-2 months. Available for rent $350-450 per/night Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
SWAN
1 Unit Available
739 Sibley St NW
739 Sibley Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
4 bed 1.5 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors close to downtown campus. Updated kitchen and baths One stall garage with a driveway $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE5191205)

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
440 Diamond NE
440 Diamond Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
440 Diamond NE Available 06/15/20 440 Diamond NE - Large, beautifully remodeled home in Midtown. Less than a block from Michigan St. shops, restaurants/bars, and grocery store.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baxter
1 Unit Available
819 Bates St SE
819 Bates Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/10/20 819 Bates St. SE Available August 10, 2020 $1,500.00/month $1,500.00 Security Deposit Check out this beautiful 3BR 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Creston
1 Unit Available
53 Mathews Ct NE
53 Mathews Court Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1700 sqft
4 Bedroom home! Coming available in June! - This well maintained 4 bedroom features a modern kitchen with updated appliances, great counter top space and an abundance of cabinetry storage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
SWAN
1 Unit Available
1039 Jackson St NW
1039 Jackson Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1884 sqft
1039 Jackson St. NW Available 08/07/20 1039 Jackson NW Available August 7, 2020 $2,250.00/month $2,250.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heritage Hill
1 Unit Available
148 College Ave NE Apt 3
148 College Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
Nice apartment in a great location near the corner of College and Fountain. Easy walk to college, downtown, Medical Mile, Martha's Vineyard and other shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, lots of built ins in the bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Creston
1 Unit Available
1253 College NE
1253 College Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
1253 College NE- Water included. - Single family home on the northeast side. Spacious living spaces and kitchen. Recently refinished hardwood floors. One main floor bedroom. Three additional large bedrooms upstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Grand Rapids, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Grand Rapids renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

