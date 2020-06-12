/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:37 PM
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portage, MI
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4821 Idlewood Ave
4821 Idlewood Avenue, Portage, MI
Beautiful home in Foxwood Hills neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout main floor. Kitchen with center island. Open floor plan to adjacent family room with gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding & chair rail.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2749 Tall Trees Ave
2749 Tall Trees Avenue, Portage, MI
Beautiful ranch home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an attached full bath and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full family bath on main level.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7335 Oldenburg Lane
7335 Oldenburg Lane, Portage, MI
Currently occupied, available July 1. Four bedroom Ashton Farms neighborhood home in Portage. Open floor plan & vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with space for eating area & bar for casual dining. Stainless appliances. Sun room with sliders to the porch.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2759 Glenalmond Drive
2759 Glenalmond Drive, Portage, MI
This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located in the desirable Woodbridge Hills neighborhood, and overlooks the 7th hole on the Moors golf course! Open floor plan includes kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4732 Westfield Avenue
4732 Westfield Avenue, Portage, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch is a must see! Updated kitchen and main floor laundry-washer and dryer included. Half bath conveniently located off of the laundry room. Hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Portage
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Westnedge
1 Unit Available
308 Pierce Ave
308 Pierce Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
- Don't miss this stunning home with massive space and upgrades galore. Beautifully remodeled, well kept, and ready to go! Located in Kalamazoo off Westnedge Ave, this home features 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Portage
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Arcadia
22 Units Available
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$905
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1253 S Village Circle
1253 South Village Circle, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2522 sqft
Currently Occupied - Available 4/1/20 - Beautiful ranch style condominium with open floorplan. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the main level.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
429 Davis Street
429 Davis Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$969
900 sqft
This triplex was recently remodeled in 2018! Check it out! Located close to WMU's East Campus and just a few blocks from downtown Kalamazoo! Water, Sewer and Trash are all included in the rent! Washer and dryer are in the basement! 429 Davis St
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
541 Washburn Ave
541 Washburn Avenue, Eastwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Newly renovated 3-bed/1-bath - 541 Washburn Ave (3-Bed/1-Bath, 900 sq. ft.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burke Acres
1 Unit Available
2426 Shasta Drive
2426 Shasta Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
2426 Shasta Drive Available 08/07/20 Contemporary remodeled 3-bedroom, 1-bath single-family ranch - 2426 Shasta, Kalamazoo (3-Bed/1-Bath Ranch, Garage, 1070 sq. ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
723 W Lovell St
723 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/03/20 GREAT LOCATION - Property Id: 108275 This is a 4 bedroom in a great location to WMU, K College downtown entertainment. Extra room for an office or storage. Plenty of space in basement for storage. Washer and dryer in basement.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakland-Winchell
1 Unit Available
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1117 W North St
1117 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/03/20 Available August 3rd, 2020. Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home near Kalamazoo College and WMU campuses. Attached garage, large open porch, main floor laundry, central AC.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
955 Bellevue Pl
955 Bellevue Place, Kalamazoo, MI
AVAILABLE FOR FALL-4 bd 2bath Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020! Very clean house. Excellent Location close to downtown, 5 Minute walk to Kalamazoo College. Many students living on this street.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1202 W North St
1202 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/03/20 Near WMU and K college campuses. Available Aug 3rd 2020. Large 5 bedroom home with lots of character, including 2 staircases. Fiber optic intenet available.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
733 Minor Ave
733 Minor Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/12/20 There is so much to tell about this property. This 5-6 bedroom, two full bath, 3 door garage, newly paved driveway, front and back porch, and side deck.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
708 S Park St
708 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/12/20 Available August 2020 If you are looking for large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, a hug unique attic bedroom, wood floors, and a large living room spaces. The home at 708 South Park will meet your needs.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
515 McCourtie St
515 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 bedroom, 2 bath with main floor laundry, updated interior paint & carpet and huge garage CLOSE TO WMU and off street parking. Call or Text Jason for a showing 269-720-7722. Available August 2020. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3329383)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1220 W North St
1220 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1220 W North St Available 08/03/20 Great home near K College and WMU campuses. Available 08/03/2020 Close to downtown and West Main attractions, great neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
710 S Park St
710 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/12/20 With beautiful historic architecture and plenty of parking 710 Park is a classic old home. With it's beautiful historic pillars in the main living room this property stands out from the rest.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Main HIll
1 Unit Available
1143 W Lovell St
1143 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Year Lease, Not available until 8/3/2019-8/2/2020 Four Bedroom, One Full Bath, Open Floor Plan, $400 Per Bedroom, Directly Across The Street From K College Walking Distance To Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College, 3-4 Off Street
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Knollwood
1 Unit Available
1322 Sutherland Ave
1322 Sutherland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
AVAILABLE August 2021 at at reduce rent rate of $1,800 or $450 per person. The house is a four bedroom, 1/ 1/2 bath home. Recent updates including new roof, new windows, new appliances, freshly painting and new flooring.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
714 S Park St
714 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/12/20 This is truly a unique house! 714 S Park St Kalamazoo, MI 49007 6 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, large newly remodeled kitchen, a combination of wood floors, tile work, and nice carpeting, washer/