Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM

52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo, MI

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Arcadia
22 Units Available
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$905
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Edison
1 Unit Available
831 Franklin Street
831 Franklin Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This upstairs duplex is a must see. Walk in off of the deck into a large mud/sun room. Cute kitchen has plenty of cupboard space. Charming living/dining room with ceiling fan. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Millwood
1 Unit Available
3006 Emerald Drive
3006 Emerald Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch is clean and fresh. Kitchen is open to the dining area and living room. There is also a walk in pantry/laundry area with stack able washer/dryer included. 3 nice sized bedrooms. Nicely updated bath with tub.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Oakland-Winchell
1 Unit Available
1739 Embury Road
1739 Embury Road, Kalamazoo, MI
This unique and spacious home is located on over an acre lot in the City! Rounded plaster walls in some rooms, Architectural details through out. Center hall foyer leads to library w/ built -in book shelves.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Vine
1 Unit Available
429 Davis Street
429 Davis Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$969
900 sqft
This triplex was recently remodeled in 2018! Check it out! Located close to WMU's East Campus and just a few blocks from downtown Kalamazoo! Water, Sewer and Trash are all included in the rent! Washer and dryer are in the basement! 429 Davis St

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
723 W Lovell St
723 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/03/20 GREAT LOCATION - Property Id: 108275 This is a 4 bedroom in a great location to WMU, K College downtown entertainment. Extra room for an office or storage. Plenty of space in basement for storage. Washer and dryer in basement.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakland-Winchell
1 Unit Available
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1117 W North St
1117 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/03/20 Available August 3rd, 2020. Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home near Kalamazoo College and WMU campuses. Attached garage, large open porch, main floor laundry, central AC.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
955 Bellevue Pl
955 Bellevue Place, Kalamazoo, MI
AVAILABLE FOR FALL-4 bd 2bath Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020! Very clean house. Excellent Location close to downtown, 5 Minute walk to Kalamazoo College. Many students living on this street.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1202 W North St
1202 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/03/20 Near WMU and K college campuses. Available Aug 3rd 2020. Large 5 bedroom home with lots of character, including 2 staircases. Fiber optic intenet available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
733 Minor Ave
733 Minor Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/12/20 There is so much to tell about this property. This 5-6 bedroom, two full bath, 3 door garage, newly paved driveway, front and back porch, and side deck.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
708 S Park St
708 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/12/20 Available August 2020 If you are looking for large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, a hug unique attic bedroom, wood floors, and a large living room spaces. The home at 708 South Park will meet your needs.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
515 McCourtie St
515 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 bedroom, 2 bath with main floor laundry, updated interior paint & carpet and huge garage CLOSE TO WMU and off street parking. Call or Text Jason for a showing 269-720-7722. Available August 2020. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3329383)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1220 W North St
1220 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1220 W North St Available 08/03/20 Great home near K College and WMU campuses. Available 08/03/2020 Close to downtown and West Main attractions, great neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
710 S Park St
710 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/12/20 With beautiful historic architecture and plenty of parking 710 Park is a classic old home. With it's beautiful historic pillars in the main living room this property stands out from the rest.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Main HIll
1 Unit Available
1143 W Lovell St
1143 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Year Lease, Not available until 8/3/2019-8/2/2020 Four Bedroom, One Full Bath, Open Floor Plan, $400 Per Bedroom, Directly Across The Street From K College Walking Distance To Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College, 3-4 Off Street

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Knollwood
1 Unit Available
1322 Sutherland Ave
1322 Sutherland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
AVAILABLE August 2021 at at reduce rent rate of $1,800 or $450 per person. The house is a four bedroom, 1/ 1/2 bath home. Recent updates including new roof, new windows, new appliances, freshly painting and new flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
714 S Park St
714 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Available 08/12/20 This is truly a unique house! 714 S Park St Kalamazoo, MI 49007 6 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, large newly remodeled kitchen, a combination of wood floors, tile work, and nice carpeting, washer/

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
3002 W Michigan Ave
3002 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Many memories can be made in this house! 3002 W. Michigan Ave.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sloan
1 Unit Available
832 W Kalamazoo Ave
832 West Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Many Memories can be made in this house! 832 W. Kalamazoo Ave.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
209 Old Orchard Pl
209 Old Orchard Place, Kalamazoo, MI
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020! 209 Old Orchard - Historic Home. Super sharp 4 bedroom, 1 bath house near WMU & less than 1/2 mile from K-college! Completely remodeled with an open floor plan, updated with ceramic tile & dishwasher in the kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine
1 Unit Available
708 McCourtie St
708 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
708 McCourtie Available 08/05/20 Available August 2021. Newly remodeled home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updates include hardwood floors, fresh paint, washer, dryer, dishwasher and a fenced in patio. Ample off-street parking is included.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Main HIll
1 Unit Available
1420 W Michigan Ave
1420 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Seeking students with active and social lifestyles: this W. Michigan Ave home is the perfect place for you.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Vine
1 Unit Available
813 Hoffman Ct
813 Hoffman Court, Kalamazoo, MI
**FALL LEASING 2020** Cute Renovated Bungalow on Hoffman Court. Located off Locust Street in the heart of the Vine Neighborhood. This location is quiet, yet close to all the Vine Neighborhood amenities. A very short distance to WMU and K-College.

June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report. Kalamazoo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kalamazoo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report. Kalamazoo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kalamazoo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Kalamazoo rents held steady over the past month

Kalamazoo rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kalamazoo stand at $717 for a one-bedroom apartment and $891 for a two-bedroom. Kalamazoo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kalamazoo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Kalamazoo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kalamazoo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kalamazoo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Kalamazoo's median two-bedroom rent of $891 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Kalamazoo.
    • While Kalamazoo's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kalamazoo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Kalamazoo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

