3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kentwood, MI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Garland St SE
205 Garland Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1428 sqft
3 bedroom home in Kelloggsville schools - Come see this move in ready 3 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac. Inside you will find a nicely updated kitchen with modern colors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
2634 Sage Wing Dr SE
2634 Sage Wing Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
Come see this new 4 bedroom home in Kentwood in the new Bretonfield preserve. It has a well thought out floor plan with a lot of natural light. The dining room leads out to a patio. All stainless appliances. There is a main floor utility room.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5885 Valley Lane Dr SE
5885 Valley Lane Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in a beautiful kentwood neighborhood. The house has a large fenced yard, two stall garage, central air, a 3 season room with a separate heating unit.
Results within 1 mile of Kentwood
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1287 sqft
2442 Patterson Ave - Welcome to 2442 Patterson Ave. This 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath single family home has been recently remodeled and ready for new tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121
2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1500 sqft
Unit 2121 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382 Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Kentwood
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1566 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
East Hills
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Verified
Last updated September 7 at 04:29pm
Northeast Grand Rapids
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
South East End
1 Unit Available
1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast
1070 Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Very nice SE Side Grand Rapids three bedroom home. Enter with coat closet flows into the living room with lots of natural daylight. Then onto the formal dining room and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Eastown
1 Unit Available
256 Fuller Avenue Southeast
256 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This home has a great EastTown location on Fuller SE between Lake Drive & Wealthy. This duplex home is separated into an upper and lower apartment. This home is just minutes from downtown, the bus route, and 5 minutes SW of the Medical Mile.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastown
1 Unit Available
454 Ethel SE
454 Ethel Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Gorgeous 4 bed/ 1 bath Home in East Town - You won't want to miss out on this amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bath home right in East Town! This home features: hardwood floors throughout, a basement, original trim and amazing character! Pets are OK with pet
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1008 Helen St. Ne
1008 Helen Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedroom home on the NE side - This cute 3 bedroom home on the NE side of Grand Rapids is move in ready! This home is close to the Medical Mile and Eastown. Inside your will find hard wood flooring and a washer and dryer for your convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1522 37th Street SW
1522 37th Street Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1522 37th Street SW Available 07/01/20 Adorable 3 bedroom home in Wyoming! - This home will be move in ready July 1st and comes furnished. With the rental, the living room furniture, and all bedroom sets will be included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garfield Park
1 Unit Available
322 Brown St SE
322 Brown Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
GSD properties - Property Id: 285043 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285043 Property Id 285043 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5798059)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage Hill
1 Unit Available
454 Wealthy St SE # 1
454 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
This awesome three bedroom two bathroom apartment is... well, awesome! The living room is nice and big and the kitchen is giant! The bedrooms are nice and bright with lots of windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
254 Washington St SE Apt 4
254 Washington Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
This amazing three bedroom, two bathroom makes you feel like you're in a mini mansion! It has all sorts of charm, with it's spiral staircase and it's huge windows. The location is awesome as well! It also comes with a one stall garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South East End
1 Unit Available
1153-1155 Alto SE
1153 Alto Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1153-1155 Alto SE - 1153 Available 06/13/20 Southeast Grand Rapids duplex - 3 bed 1 1/2 bath newly renovated spacious duplex in Southeast Grand Rapids.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
819 Bates St SE
819 Bates Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/10/20 819 Bates St. SE Available August 10, 2020 $1,500.00/month $1,500.00 Security Deposit Check out this beautiful 3BR 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
440 Diamond NE
440 Diamond Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
440 Diamond NE Available 06/15/20 440 Diamond NE - Large, beautifully remodeled home in Midtown. Less than a block from Michigan St. shops, restaurants/bars, and grocery store.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
101 Fuller Ave NE
101 Fuller Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
983 sqft
101 Fuller Ave NE Available 06/13/20 101 Fuller - 3 bed/1 bath just steps from the Fulton St Farmers Market! - Steps from the Farmers Market, great food and coffee shops, Aquinas - with a super cute fenced in back yard! Off-street parking - even has
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2086 Eaststone Dr
2086 Eaststone Drive Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1644 sqft
2086 Eaststone Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Contemporary Home near Crystal Springs. - Available October 15th, 2019. Large Open Floor Plan; Great Room With 16' Ceilings And An Open Staircase.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
827 Logan St SE
827 Logan Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Updated home within walking distance to many of GRs best bars and restaurants! The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone in 2017 and include newer cabinets, counter tops, subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, vanity and