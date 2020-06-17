All apartments in Dexter
Find more places like 3545 Edison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dexter, MI
/
3545 Edison Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:12 PM

3545 Edison Street

3545 Edison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dexter
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3545 Edison Street, Dexter, MI 48130
Dexter

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Suacy-Chic Bungalow, fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath (with 3rd plumbed/drywalled full bath upstairs ready to finish with new home owner/plank flooring). Vaulted ceilings on main floor living area. Main floor master suite with own entrance through garage and zoned heating/cooling for the suite and walk-in closet. New engineered wood pecan flooring throughout main floor master, dining/kitchen and living room area with 100 year transferable warranty. Refinished original oak floors throughout remaining main floor living/hallways/mud room. Ceramic tile in baths. New paint/carpet throughtout home. Pella windows throughout most of the home. 2 car attached garage. Basement with crawl still waiting for someone to turn it into their cave! New 25ftx12ft TREX composite deck situated off the rear of the home through the newly updated kitchen area with new cabinets/butcher block counter tops and new sink, for dining in or BBQ days outside overlooking the deep lot. Exterior of home has been newly painted and new front porch decking. This home has had a complete make over. Street front view is very deceptive of size! Close to mill, downtown shops and dining, and Expressways. Large, easy to maintain lot with shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 Edison Street have any available units?
3545 Edison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dexter, MI.
What amenities does 3545 Edison Street have?
Some of 3545 Edison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 Edison Street currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Edison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Edison Street pet-friendly?
No, 3545 Edison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dexter.
Does 3545 Edison Street offer parking?
Yes, 3545 Edison Street does offer parking.
Does 3545 Edison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 Edison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Edison Street have a pool?
No, 3545 Edison Street does not have a pool.
Does 3545 Edison Street have accessible units?
No, 3545 Edison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Edison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 Edison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 Edison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3545 Edison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walkabout Creek
2230 Melbourne Ave
Dexter, MI 48130

Similar Pages

Dexter 2 BedroomsDexter Apartments with Pool
Dexter Apartments with Washer-DryerDexter Dog Friendly Apartments
Dexter Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
East Lansing, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIBloomfield Hills, MIBath, MIClawson, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MI
Garden City, MIHaslett, MISouth Monroe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor