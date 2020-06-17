3545 Edison Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Suacy-Chic Bungalow, fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath (with 3rd plumbed/drywalled full bath upstairs ready to finish with new home owner/plank flooring). Vaulted ceilings on main floor living area. Main floor master suite with own entrance through garage and zoned heating/cooling for the suite and walk-in closet. New engineered wood pecan flooring throughout main floor master, dining/kitchen and living room area with 100 year transferable warranty. Refinished original oak floors throughout remaining main floor living/hallways/mud room. Ceramic tile in baths. New paint/carpet throughtout home. Pella windows throughout most of the home. 2 car attached garage. Basement with crawl still waiting for someone to turn it into their cave! New 25ftx12ft TREX composite deck situated off the rear of the home through the newly updated kitchen area with new cabinets/butcher block counter tops and new sink, for dining in or BBQ days outside overlooking the deep lot. Exterior of home has been newly painted and new front porch decking. This home has had a complete make over. Street front view is very deceptive of size! Close to mill, downtown shops and dining, and Expressways. Large, easy to maintain lot with shed.