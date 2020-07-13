/
pet friendly apartments
39 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dexter, MI
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Dexter
Walkabout Creek
2230 Melbourne Ave, Dexter, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy recreational apartment amenities, including playgrounds and a fitness center. Apartment units with garbage disposal and private entrance for convenience. Close to I-94 and Dexter Community Garden.
Results within 5 miles of Dexter
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,239
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5145 Hensley Drive
5145 Hensley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2109 sqft
Looking to tour this home? Call Jen Langenburg 734.476.5400. You will love the curb appeal of this home in Vienna Woods Subdivision on over an acre of property in Scio Township. This home boasts over 2,000 sq feet and features 4 bedrooms & 2.
Results within 10 miles of Dexter
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,365
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,836
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,330
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Elbel
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,779
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
40 Units Available
Northside
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
779 sqft
Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities. Living in Ann Arbor means you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
79 Units Available
Broadway
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Pauline Blvd
321 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 08/10/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties LLC, 734-369-8239. Lovely duplex in downtown Ann Arbor; located near the stadium and Main Street.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Elbel
934 S State St
934 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
6 Bedrooms
$4,800
11 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is the lower floor unit of an 11-bedroom house in a fantastic location! Located across the street from the Athletic Campus, this house is a short walk to the Big House, Ford School of Public Policy, Law Quad and Ross School of Business.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Packard
939 Greenwood
939 Greenwood Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,760
939 Greenwood Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Modern 6 Bedroom House - Newly renovated! Six bedrooms plus additional large bonus room can be used for study, TV or game room! Furnished three story house features big living room/dining area
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Area
514 Miller Ave
514 Miller Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1270 sqft
Exclusively listed by Arboright Properties this 4 bedroom home is available for a 7/15/20 move-in. A charming home with a first-floor master and attached bathroom and 3 bedrooms with another spacious bathroom on the second floor.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Central
111 W. Summit
111 West Summit Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
111 W. Summit Available 08/03/20 111 W. Summit - 3 Bedroom Home with Study - Available for August move in! Super location just off Main near Wheeler Park. Walk to Main Street/Kerrytown,close to UM Hospitals and easy access to M-14.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old West Side Historic District
119 West Mosley
119 West Mosley Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
119 West Mosley Available 08/28/20 Available September 2020 - 119 West Mosley - Large three bedroom home with one bath. Separate dining room from kitchen, has a washer/dryer, and dishwasher. Spacious backyard, partially fenced in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tappan
845 E. University
845 East University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,590
845 East University - 4 Bedroom House - Minutes walking distance to UofM Campus! Home has lots of space with a nice decorative fireplace, big porch, and great closet space. Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Packard
1121 Packard
1121 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$4,650
7 Bedrooms
Ask
1121 Packard Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Gorgeous 6 Bedroom House - Gorgeous house with six bedrooms, two full kitchens, and two full bathrooms. Spacious common spaces, laundry on-site, large bedrooms, & limited parking available.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Yost
800 Sylvan Ave
800 Sylvan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/30/20 Listed Exclusively by J. Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239. Four bedroom, one bathroom home. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and driveway parking. Walk to U of M athletic campus and downtown. (RLNE2446966)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Fourth Ward
504 Lawrence St # 2
504 Lawrence Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/28/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Near N State and Lawrence, In the heart of Kerry Town, near Medical/Nursing Schools and only less than10 mins walk to the heart of UOM Campus. 100% been remodeled.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1025 Western Dr
1025 Western Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1053 sqft
Great location! West side Ann Arbor/Haisley School Area. Well maintained and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath brick ranch with hardwood floors. Full basement, beautifully landscaped fenced yard with patio. Central air. Close to downtown and U of M.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Fourth Ward
328 Catherine
328 Catherine Street, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,370
328 Catherine Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Large 6 Bedroom House - Two kitchens, two baths. Parking, laundry, dishwasher. Large three story home, fine for up to 8 people.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Fourth Ward
414 Lawrence St Apt 6
414 Lawrence St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #6 Available 09/01/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2830 S Knightsbridge Cir
2830 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ENTRY LEVEL 3 BEDROOM CONDO CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ANN ARBOR FOR LEASE.
