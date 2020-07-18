All apartments in Detroit
15703 Appoline

15703 Appoline Avenue · (855) 627-9901
Location

15703 Appoline Avenue, Detroit, MI 48227
Harmony Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15703 Appoline · Avail. now

$950

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
West Side-4 Bedroom Colonial-$950 - BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED ON QUIET TREE LINED STREET. HOME HAS A NICE LAY OUT, WITH NICE SIZED ROOMS. HOME IS ALSO LOCATED WITHIN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO LOCAL SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, PARKS, AND IS CENTRALLY LOCATED TO LOCAL FREEWAYS.

Section 8 Welcome!

Tenants are responsible for:
DTE
DETROIT WATER & SEWERAGE/MUNICIPALITY WATER BILLS
& ANY OTHER UTILITIES!

Rental Requirements:
-No Evictions
-No Judgments
-No Recent Bankruptcies (Must be 5 years or older)
-No Recent Criminal History
-Must Be Employed 90 Days
-Must Net at least $2,375/mo.
- Must have good credit history

**We will NOT accept if you have DTE/ Consumer's Energy in collections**

***A credit, criminal, & rental history screening report is ran to determine application status. Please review our rental requirements prior to applying. An application fee will not be refunded due to a denied report based on any of our rental requirements. ***

Application must include:
1. ID
2. SSC
3. 4 (four) Most Recent Check Stubs
4. Current Landlord Contact
5. Current Employer Contact
6. $40 nonrefundable application fee per each adult (18+)

Move in costs:
First month's rent: $950
Sec Dep: $1425

**Applications are required to be pre-approved to schedule a showing!!**

(RLNE3886143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15703 Appoline have any available units?
15703 Appoline has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 15703 Appoline currently offering any rent specials?
15703 Appoline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15703 Appoline pet-friendly?
No, 15703 Appoline is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 15703 Appoline offer parking?
No, 15703 Appoline does not offer parking.
Does 15703 Appoline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15703 Appoline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15703 Appoline have a pool?
No, 15703 Appoline does not have a pool.
Does 15703 Appoline have accessible units?
No, 15703 Appoline does not have accessible units.
Does 15703 Appoline have units with dishwashers?
No, 15703 Appoline does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15703 Appoline have units with air conditioning?
No, 15703 Appoline does not have units with air conditioning.
