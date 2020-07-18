15703 Appoline

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

West Side-4 Bedroom Colonial-$950 - BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED ON QUIET TREE LINED STREET. HOME HAS A NICE LAY OUT, WITH NICE SIZED ROOMS. HOME IS ALSO LOCATED WITHIN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO LOCAL SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, PARKS, AND IS CENTRALLY LOCATED TO LOCAL FREEWAYS.



Section 8 Welcome!



Tenants are responsible for:

DTE

DETROIT WATER & SEWERAGE/MUNICIPALITY WATER BILLS

& ANY OTHER UTILITIES!



Rental Requirements:

-No Evictions

-No Judgments

-No Recent Bankruptcies (Must be 5 years or older)

-No Recent Criminal History

-Must Be Employed 90 Days

-Must Net at least $2,375/mo.

- Must have good credit history



**We will NOT accept if you have DTE/ Consumer's Energy in collections**



***A credit, criminal, & rental history screening report is ran to determine application status. Please review our rental requirements prior to applying. An application fee will not be refunded due to a denied report based on any of our rental requirements. ***



Application must include:

1. ID

2. SSC

3. 4 (four) Most Recent Check Stubs

4. Current Landlord Contact

5. Current Employer Contact

6. $40 nonrefundable application fee per each adult (18+)



Move in costs:

First month's rent: $950

Sec Dep: $1425



**Applications are required to be pre-approved to schedule a showing!!**



(RLNE3886143)