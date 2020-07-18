15703 Appoline

Amenities
West Side-4 Bedroom Colonial-$950 - BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED ON QUIET TREE LINED STREET. HOME HAS A NICE LAY OUT, WITH NICE SIZED ROOMS. HOME IS ALSO LOCATED WITHIN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO LOCAL SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, PARKS, AND IS CENTRALLY LOCATED TO LOCAL FREEWAYS.
Section 8 Welcome!
Tenants are responsible for:
DTE
DETROIT WATER & SEWERAGE/MUNICIPALITY WATER BILLS
& ANY OTHER UTILITIES!
Rental Requirements:
-No Evictions
-No Judgments
-No Recent Bankruptcies (Must be 5 years or older)
-No Recent Criminal History
-Must Be Employed 90 Days
-Must Net at least $2,375/mo.
- Must have good credit history
**We will NOT accept if you have DTE/ Consumer's Energy in collections**
***A credit, criminal, & rental history screening report is ran to determine application status. Please review our rental requirements prior to applying. An application fee will not be refunded due to a denied report based on any of our rental requirements. ***
Application must include:
1. ID
2. SSC
3. 4 (four) Most Recent Check Stubs
4. Current Landlord Contact
5. Current Employer Contact
6. $40 nonrefundable application fee per each adult (18+)
Move in costs:
First month's rent: $950
Sec Dep: $1425
**Applications are required to be pre-approved to schedule a showing!!**
(RLNE3886143)