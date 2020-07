24710 MICHIGAN Avenue

Amenities

ATTENTION PHARMACISTS, REMODELED, SUCCESSFUL PHARMACY (OWNER MOVED OUT OF STATE), IS NOW READY FOR NEXT BUSINESS OWNER, THIS IS LOCATED IN WEST DEARBORN ON MICHIGAN AVE. NEAR TELEGRAPH WITHIN A QUARTER MILE OF 12 DIFFERENT DOCTORS OFFICES. WITH NO OTHER PHARMACIES... ALSO A DOCTOR'S OFFICE IN THE SAME BUILDING, THAT IS READY TO REFER BUSINESS TO NEW PHARMACIST *CALL AGENT FOR DETAILS*. THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE RIGHT INDIVIDUAL. 2 LIGHTED SIGNS ARE INCLUDED. PLENTY OF PARKING IN LOT TO THE WEST AND OFF THE REAR. INCLUDES LARGE ROOM FOR PHARMACY PLUS LOBBY/WAITING ROOM & ADDITIONAL STORAGE ROOM (NOT PICTURED), BREAK AREA & BATH, MUST SEE! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY.